UAE fuel prices to fall further in July

Fuel prices in the Emirates will decrease for the second month in July, reflecting trends in the global oil market.

The prices for petrol have been cut, while diesel has gone up slightly, Wam reported on Sunday, quoting the UAE fuel price committee.

How much will fuel cost in July?

The breakdown of fuel prices for a litre for July is as follows:

• Super 98: Dh2.99, from Dh3.14 in June (down by 4.8 per cent)

• Special 95: Dh2.88, from Dh3.02 in June (down by 4.6 per cent)

• Diesel: Dh2.89, from Dh2.88 in June (up by 0.3 per cent)

• E-plus 91: Dh2.80, from Dh2.95 in June (down by 5.1 per cent)

The UAE liberalised fuel prices in 2015 to allow them to move in line with the market.

Oil prices pulled back gains on Friday, amid hopes the US Federal Reserve will soon begin long-awaited interest rate cuts that will help to stimulate the world's biggest economy and boost demand for crude.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was virtually flat, settling 0.02 higher at $86.41 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, shed 0.24 per cent to close at $81.54.

Both benchmarks are on track to post a monthly gain of more than 6 per cent to pull back from May's losses. In the year to date, Brent has jumped 12.8 per cent, while WTI has surged nearly 15 per cent.