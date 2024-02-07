Adnoc Distribution reports 61% rise in fourth-quarter profit on higher fuel volumes

Adnoc Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, reported a 61.4 per cent increase in fourth-quarter profit, boosted by a surge in retail fuel volumes sold.

Net income attributable to equity holders of the company for the three months to the end of December rose to Dh677 million ($184.3 million), the company said on Wednesday in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue for the reporting period climbed by nearly 17 per cent annually to Dh9.56 billion.

Fuelled by record earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of $1 billion, 2023 was a “remarkable and transformative year for Adnoc Distribution”, chief executive Bader Al Lamki said.

Adnoc Distribution’s board has approved a new five-year strategy for 2024-2028.

It will include optimising existing assets to improve the company’s profitability, “doubling down” on non-fuel retail and generating new revenue streams offered by energy transition to “future-proof” Adnoc Distribution’s business, Mr Al Lamki said.

More to follow …