Watch: How to turbocharge development finance session at Davos

International financial institutions play a key role in growth-related investments in developing countries.

On Friday, an expert panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos will be discussing the best way these institutions can scale up their financing to achieve economic and environmental goals.

The session is being chaired by The National's Editor-in-Chief, Mina Al-Oraibi, from Davos in Switzerland.

The panel features Sherry Rehman, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change; Lord Nicholas Stern, chairman of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment; Rania Al Mashat, Egypt's Minister of International Co-operation; and Masood Ahmed, president of the Centre of Global Development.

Friday is the final day of the World Economic Forum, where sustainability and development have been key themes.

The annual gathering is attended by business and political leaders from across the world.

