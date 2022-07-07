SoftBank's Rajeev Misra to step down from top position to launch own fund

SoftBank's Rajeev Misra will give up his frontline role in managing the Japanese conglomerate's second Vision Fund and launch his own external fund, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The executive will move from chief executive of SoftBank Global Advisers, which manages the second fund, to vice chairman, while SoftBank's founder and chief executive Masayoshi Son will take a more direct leadership role, the memo said.

Mr Misra plans to set up an external multi-asset fund that will invest more broadly than Vision Fund, which focuses on late-stage start-ups, according to the memo signed by Mr Son.

He will retain his role overseeing the first $100 billion Vision Fund, and remain a senior adviser.

The step back by Mr Misra, who was integral in the transformation of SoftBank into one of the world's biggest tech investors, deepens the sense of strategic drift at the Japanese conglomerate.

In May, the Vision Fund unit reported its biggest ever loss as the value of its portfolio slid, and a string of executives including group chief operating officer Marcelo Claure have quit the company.

The exodus leaves SoftBank with fewer checks on Mr Son, who has pledged greater investing caution as investors turn sceptical about the high-growth start-ups SoftBank prefers.

Klarna, a Swedish start-up in which Vision Fund 2 invested last year at a $46bn valuation, is nearing a deal to raise capital at a roughly $6bn valuation, a source said last week.