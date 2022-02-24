Brent oil hits $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014

Brent, the global benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, briefly hit $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to conduct a special military operation in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

Mr Putin said Russia does not plan to occupy Ukraine and urged Ukrainian forces to put down their arms and go home, the Russian state agency Tass said on Thursday. He said Russia would not let Ukraine secure nuclear arms, the agency reported.

Russia said separatist leaders in Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine had appealed to Moscow for help in fighting Ukrainian forces.

Brent receded to $99.75 at 7.20am UAE time while West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, rose 3.4 per cent to $95.23 a barrel.

Stocks were down across Asia Thursday at 7.48am UAE time. Equities across major markets and US futures also declined, while treasuries, the dollar and gold gained.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down about 3 per cent, the Singapore Exchange and Japan's Nikkei 225 were 2 per cent lower. China's SSE Composite Index was down about 1 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite closed about 2.6 per cent lower, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was lower about 1.4 per cent.

US President Joe Biden called Mr Putin's move into Ukraine an "unprovoked and unjustified attack", vowing to hold Russia accountable.

Earlier this week the US and its Nato allies imposed sanctions on Russia but stopped short of targeting its energy industry. Germany and the UK sanctioned Russia, including halting the opening of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

The sanctions described as part of a first tranche of measures against Moscow were not as strong as some analysts had expected.

On Tuesday, the International Energy Agency said it is monitoring with "growing concern" Russia's recent statements and actions, and their potential implications for energy markets. The agency is consulting with member countries and key partners on "appropriate measures to ensure energy security".

"While the specific impact on world oil markets is yet to be determined, IEA member countries stand ready to act collectively to ensure that global oil markets are adequately supplied," the IEA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Total oil stocks in IEA member countries stood close to 4.16 billion barrels at the end of last year, of which 1.5 billion barrels are held by governments as emergency reserves, it said. The agency said it is consulting its members on developments in the natural gas market.

More to follow