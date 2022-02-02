Opec+ agrees to continue output increase in March amid higher demand

The group decided to add 400,000 barrels per day to market next month

Oil prices have rallied to their highest since 2014 on tighter supply, higher demand and production constraints. Reuters
Fareed Rahman
Feb 2, 2022

Opec and its allies will stay the course and bring 400,000 barrels per day of crude to the market in March amid higher demand as global economies continued to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and amid growing supply concerns due to geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe.

Opec+, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, agreed to increase production next month during an online meeting on Wednesday, the group said in a statement.

Oil prices have rallied to their highest since 2014 on tighter supply, higher demand and production constraints. Brent, the global benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, was trading at $90.27 per barrel at 5.01pm UAE time on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge which tracks US crude, was trading at $89.38 a barrel.

The Opec+ group achieved a historic reduction of 9.7 million barrels per day between May 2020 and July last year but has tapered the cuts as demand improved. The group is adding 400,000 barrels per day to the market every month.

More to follow...

Updated: February 2nd 2022, 1:46 PM
BusinessOpecEnergyOil
