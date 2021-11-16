Dubai Airshow 2021: Strata to expand into advanced manufacturing from robotics to AI

Exclusive: The Abu Dhabi-based company's new strategy will be revealed early next year, CEO says

AL AIN , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , JULY 2 – 2018 :- Ismail Ali Mohammed Abdulla , Chief Executive Officer explaining about the manufacturing of parts for Airbus and Boeing at the Strata Manufacturing facility in Al Ain. ( Pawan Singh / The National ) For News. Story by John Dennehy
Deena Kamel
Nov 16, 2021

Strata, Mubadala Investment Company’s aerospace manufacturing unit, is planning to expand into advanced manufacturing technologies that will attract new companies to the UAE, create jobs, draw high-skilled talent and provide opportunities for small and medium enterprises, its chief executive said.

The new verticals will include automation and digitisation to harness advanced technologies such as robotics and AI in local manufacturing industries, Ismail Abdulla, chief executive of Strata, told The National at the Dubai Airshow on Tuesday.

The company's new strategy, a part of efforts to diversify beyond its aerospace expertise, will be revealed early next year, he said.

Strata's new mandate to develop advanced manufacturing technologies is in line with the UAE's strategy to double its industrial sector's contribution to national gross domestic product to Dh300 billion by 2031 from Dh133bn currently.

More to follow...

Updated: November 16th 2021, 6:52 AM
BusinessAviation
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Mitsui and GS Energy to help develop blue ammonia project
An image that illustrates this article Jazeera Airways places an order for 28 Airbus A320 family aircraft
An image that illustrates this article Dubai Airshow 2021: Strata to expand into advanced manufacturing from robotics to AI
An image that illustrates this article Adnoc to invest $6bn in drilling as it boosts crude capacity