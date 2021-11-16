Dubai Airshow 2021: Strata to expand into advanced manufacturing from robotics to AI

Strata, Mubadala Investment Company’s aerospace manufacturing unit, is planning to expand into advanced manufacturing technologies that will attract new companies to the UAE, create jobs, draw high-skilled talent and provide opportunities for small and medium enterprises, its chief executive said.

The new verticals will include automation and digitisation to harness advanced technologies such as robotics and AI in local manufacturing industries, Ismail Abdulla, chief executive of Strata, told The National at the Dubai Airshow on Tuesday.

The company's new strategy, a part of efforts to diversify beyond its aerospace expertise, will be revealed early next year, he said.

Strata's new mandate to develop advanced manufacturing technologies is in line with the UAE's strategy to double its industrial sector's contribution to national gross domestic product to Dh300 billion by 2031 from Dh133bn currently.

More to follow...