IMF on future priorities: 'Vaccinate, calibrate, accelerate'

The International Monetary Fund said in its latest global policy update on Wednesday that urgent policy action is needed to control the pandemic, limit economic scarring and transform the global economy, as it outlined its top priorties to help member states navigate new and ongoing challenges.

The Washington-based lender said its paramount to vaccinate the world population to stem the spread of pandemic; calibrate policies to limit economic scarring, support the recovery and counter growing divergences within and between countries while accelerating the transformation of the global economy towards a more inclusive, greener and digital recovery.

"Now is the time to come together and set things right for future generations by steering our way out of the crisis and setting course for a more prosperous future," the fund said.

The comments came after the IMF lowered its growth forecast for the global economy this year, which is now set for a “hobbled” recovery, owing to weakening momentum as result of Covid-19 outbreaks, uneven access to vaccines, supply chain disruptions and risks from rising inflation. The fund revised down growth in 2021 to 5.9 per cent from its 6 per cent estimate in July, while keeping its 2022 projection unchanged at 4.9 per cent.

The global roll out of Covid-19 vaccines is progressing at alarmingly different speeds. In low-income and developing countries, less than 5 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated, compared to about 58 per cent in advanced economies, according to the IMF.

"Global cooperation to expedite universal vaccination is vital to secure the global recovery and limit health and economic divergences," it said.

The global goal to vaccinate at least 40 per cent of the population in all countries by end of 2021 and 70 per cent by mid-2022 "remains a priority" and meeting these targets requires urgently ramping up supply to ensure availability of vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics in developing countries, it said. This means sharing doses, removing trade barriers on vaccines and related materials, and addressing financing constraints.

"The fund is collaborating closely with global partners in the fight against the pandemic," the lender said, referring to the G7 and G20 among others.

Government policies should be calibrated to the evolving pandemic conditions and to support the recovery and counter growing inequalities, it said.

For fiscal policies, health spending remains a priority and lifelines should be increasingly targeted toward the most vulnerable groups, the fund said.

Policymakers should also seize the moment to accelerate the transformation of the global economy including on climate change mitigation, digitalisation, inclusion and gender diversity and the new hybrid work model, it said.