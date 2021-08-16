Hyatt to buy US resorts operator Apple Leisure Group for $2.7bn

The Grand Hyatt hotel in Washington, D.C. The US hotel chain is acquiring resorts operator Apple Leisure Group as it bets on a rebound in leisure travel from the pandemic. Bloomberg

Hyatt Hotels agreed to acquire resorts operator Apple Leisure Group from private equity firms KKR and KSL Capital Partners for $2.7 billion in cash, as the US hotel group bets on the rapid rebound of leisure travel from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The acquisition of Apple Leisure Group – which owns luxury resort brands Zoëtry and Alua hotels – will double Hyatt’s global resorts footprint, expand its reach in new markets and increase the percentage of revenue Hyatt will generate from fees, Hyatt said in a statement on Sunday.

"ALG’s portfolio of luxury brands, leadership in the all-inclusive segment and large pipeline of new resorts will extend our reach in existing and new markets, including in Europe, and further accelerate our industry-leading net rooms growth," Mark Hoplamazian, president and chief executive of Hyatt, said.

Leisure travel is expected to recover faster than other segments with pent-up demand for holidays after months of lockdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has devastated air travel demand globally. Hyatt's acquisition of the luxury resorts operator is in line with its core strategy of targeting wealthy travellers.

Apple Leisure Group is currently owned by US-based private equity firm KKR and the travel-and-leisure sector investor KSL Capital Partners.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, according to the statement.

The Chicago-based hotelier expects to fulfil its current commitment to sell $1.5bn of hotel real estate in 2021 with plans of additional $2bn in proceeds from the sale of hotel properties by the end of 2024.

Hyatt said it will fund the acquisition of Apple Leisure Group with a combination of cash and new debt financing. It will fund more than 80 per cent of the purchase with $1bn of cash on hand and new debt financings, and the remainder with approximately $500 million from equity financing. It also secured a $1.7bn financing commitment from JP Morgan.

Cash proceeds from Hyatt's $2bn hotel assets sale programme are expected to be used to pay down debt, including debt incurred to fund the acquisition, it added.

"The acquisition of ALG’s asset-light business will meaningfully increase the percentage of revenues and earnings Hyatt will generate from fees," Hyatt said.

Hyatt expects to reach 80 per cent fee-based earnings by the end of 2024, thanks to its asset-light acquisition of the Apple Leisure Group and its commitment to sell $2bn of hotel assets.

Apple Leisure Group's hotel portfolio comprises more than 33,000 rooms in 10 countries. The portfolio has grown to approximately 100 properties by the end of 2021 and has a pipeline of 24 executed deals with a large number of additional hotels in the development process.

It also runs the Unlimited Vacation Club, a subscription scheme that offers discounts and other benefits for travellers, and operates one of the largest packaged tour providers in North America serving Mexico and the Caribbean.

Following completion of the transaction, Hyatt will be the largest operator of luxury hotels in Mexico and the Caribbean, with its European footprint expanding by 60 per cent, it said. The acquisition will boost Hyatt’s footprint into 11 new European markets, advancing the hotelier’s growth potential in the continent, a critical area for global growth in leisure travel, it added.

“Combining Hyatt’s deep expertise and global brand footprint with ALG’s strong resort brands, operating capabilities and robust development plans will elevate our differentiated position and create a leader in luxury leisure travel,” Alejandro Reynal, chief executive of Apple Leisure Group, said.

In the second quarter of 2021, Hyatt narrowed its net loss to $9m, from a net loss of $236m in the same period a year earlier, as travel demand "rebounded sharply" in certain markets, it said earlier this month.

Results: 5pm: Abu Dhabi Fillies Classic (PA) Prestige Dh 110,000 1.400m | Winner: AF Mouthirah, Tadhg O'Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Abu Dhabi Colts Classic (PA) Prestige Dh 110,000 1,400m | Winner: AF Saab, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,600m | Winner: Majd Al Gharbia, Saif Al Balushi, Ridha ben Attia 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship (PA) Listed Dh 180,000 1,600m | Winner: RB Money To Burn, Pat Cosgrave, Eric Lemartinel 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Handicap Dh 70,000 2,200m | Winner: AF Kafu, Tadhg O'Shea, Ernst Oertel 7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 2,400m | Winner: Brass Ring, Fabrice Veron, Ismail Mohammed

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Results: 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2,200m | Winner: AF Al Montaqem, Bernardo Pinheiro (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m | Winner: Daber W'Rsan, Connor Beasley, Jaci Wickham 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 1,600m | Winner: Bainoona, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m | Winner: AF Makerah, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 | Winner: AF Motaghatres, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,600m | Winner: Tafakhor, Ronan Whelan, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra's Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Three ways to limit your social media use Clinical psychologist, Dr Saliha Afridi at The Lighthouse Arabia suggests three easy things you can do every day to cut back on the time you spend online. 1. Put the social media app in a folder on the second or third screen of your phone so it has to remain a conscious decision to open, rather than something your fingers gravitate towards without consideration. 2. Schedule a time to use social media instead of consistently throughout the day. I recommend setting aside certain times of the day or week when you upload pictures or share information. 3. Take a mental snapshot rather than a photo on your phone. Instead of sharing it with your social world, try to absorb the moment, connect with your feeling, experience the moment with all five of your senses. You will have a memory of that moment more vividly and for far longer than if you take a picture of it.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country's most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Avengers: Endgame Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin 4/5 stars

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

