World-renowned architect Art Gensler dies at 85: Dubai's Gate Building and Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Island among his key projects in the Middle East

Art Gensler, founder of the world’s largest architecture company, has died at the age of 85.

Gensler’s eponymous company was behind some of the world’s best known buildings, including China’s tallest skyscraper, the 632-metre Shanghai Tower.

The designer was born in New York in 1935 and studied at Cornell University's College of Architecture, Art and Planning. In 1965, he founded a small interiors shop that would grow to become a dominating force on the global architecture scene, with 50 offices around the world.

Gensler's expansive portfolio of projects includes hotels, universities, airports, stadiums, headquarters for corporate giants such as Facebook, Burberry and Hyundai, and the first Apple stores.

Gensler was a designer that remained focused on the user for the entirety of his career, promoting an "inside out" ethos that harked back to his interior design roots. In an age of starchitects, he remained relatively low key.

"He taught us all about pursuing personal passions, opening doors for our people to excel at what they love to do, and working together to redefine the profession," the company's co-chief executive, Andy Cohen, wrote in a public tribute to Gensler. "He demonstrated how design has the power to create a better world. He showed us anything is possible."

In the UAE, some of Gensler's best-known projects include the Gate Building, a visual marker of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The building was modelled after Paris' Champs Elysees and Arc de Triomphe, creating a triumphal arch designed to communicate DIFC's strategic role in Dubai's economic growth.

Gensler was responsible for designing the world's first functional 3D printed office, which opened in Dubai in 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Gensler was also responsible for Dubai’s first 3D-printed office building, dubbed the Office of the Future and located on the grounds of Emirates Towers. “It represents a new milestone for the UAE as a global leader in strategic achievements,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai said at the unveiling of the unique structure.

In the UAE capital, Gensler designed the National Bank of Abu Dhabi building and the Khalifa Innovation Centre, and was responsible for the strategic master plan of Saadiyat Island.

Further afield, the architecture firm has created projects such as Wafra Seef in Kuwait and the World Trade Centre in Riyadh.

Ten10 Cricket League Venue and schedule Sharjah Cricket Stadium, December 14 to 17 Teams Maratha Arabians Leading player: Virender Sehwag; Top picks: Mohammed Amir, Imad Wasim; UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Zahoor Khan Bengal Lions Leading player: Sarfraz Ahmed; Top picks: Sunil Narine, Mustafizur Rahman; UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Rameez Shahzad Kerala Kings Leading player: Eoin Morgan; Top picks: Kieron Pollard, Sohail Tanvir; UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Imran Haider Pakhtoons Leading player: Shahid Afridi; Top picks: Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal; UAE players: Amjad Javed, Saqlain Haider Punjabi Legends Leading player: Shoaib Malik; Top picks: Hasan Ali, Chris Jordan; UAE players: Ghulam Shabber, Shareef Asadullah Team Sri Lanka Cricket Will be made up of Colombo players who won island's domestic limited-overs competition

On the menu First course ▶ Emirati sea bass tartare Yuzu and labneh mayo, avocado, green herbs, fermented tomato water ▶ The Tale of the Oyster Oyster tartare, Bahraini gum berry pickle Second course ▶ Local mackerel Sourdough crouton, baharat oil, red radish, zaatar mayo ▶ One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest Quail, smoked freekeh, cinnamon cocoa Third course ▶ Bahraini bouillabaisse Venus clams, local prawns, fishfarm seabream, farro ▶ Lamb 2 ways Braised lamb, crispy lamb chop, bulgur, physalis Dessert ▶ Lumi Black lemon ice cream, pistachio, pomegranate ▶ Black chocolate bar Dark chocolate, dates, caramel, camel milk ice cream



$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. "We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days," said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. "The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn."

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don't go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle's condition. You don't want to buy a car that's a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

