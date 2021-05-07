Twitter tip jar: social media platform starts testing new payment system

Twitter on Thursday began letting some users add virtual tip jars to accounts so people can support their tweets by tossing in money.

A limited number of users around the world who tweet in English can add a Tip Jar feature to their profiles, according to Twitter senior product manager Esther Crawford.

The group included creators, journalists, experts and non-profits.

show your love, leave a tip



now testing Tip Jar, a new way to give and receive money on Twitter 💸



more coming soon... pic.twitter.com/7vyCzlRIFc — Twitter (@Twitter) May 6, 2021

"You drive the conversation on Twitter and we want to make it easier for you to support each other beyond Follows, Retweets, and Likes," Crawford wrote in a blog post.

"This is a first step in our work to create new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter – with money."

A Tip Jar icon on a profile page indicates an option to be taken to services such as Patreon, PayPal or Venmo to send money to a creator, according to Crawford.

Twitter does not take any cut of tips, she said.

"Soon, more people will be able to add Tip Jar to their profile and we'll expand to more languages," Crawford said.

The one-to-many global messaging platform is keen to broaden its ranks of users and get people spending more time at the service.

Twitter last week reported weaker-than-expected earnings and disappointing user growth.

Huge heads up on PayPal Twitter Tip Jar. If you send a person a tip using PayPal, when the receiver opens up the receipt from the tip you sent, they get your *address*. Just tested to confirm by tipping @yashar on Twitter w/ PayPal and he did in fact get my address I tipped him. https://t.co/R4NvaXRdlZ pic.twitter.com/r8UyJpNCxu — Rachel Tobac (@RachelTobac) May 6, 2021

Twitter has struggled to expand beyond its core audience of celebrities, journalists and political leaders, even if it has become an important forum for policy debates.

Twitter has faced challenges in tackling misinformation and abusive content even as it strives to become a platform for political discourse.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

'THE WORST THING YOU CAN EAT' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

WORLD CUP SEMI-FINALS England v New Zealand (Saturday, 12pm UAE) Wales v South Africa (Sunday, 12pm, UAE)

