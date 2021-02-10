The cat, the lawyer and 8 other hilarious Zoom mishaps and video-conferencing fails

We've all been guilty of mass circulating videos of people messing up on Zoom over the past 10 months or so, since the world began working from home.

One might think we'd be more adept at using the popular video-conferencing platform by now, but only this week Presidio County Attorney Rod Ponton in Texas managed to attend a court hearing as a fluffy white doe-eyed kitten.

“I’m here live. I’m not a cat,” the lawyer said.

“I can see that,” replied the presiding judge.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the footage has since gone viral.

So, in honour of this hilarious mishap, we reminisce on some of the other best Zoom and video-conferencing fails we've seen over the past few months.

1. The one with Mrs Potato Head

Very early on in the pandemic, in March 2020, social media user Rachele Clegg tweeted about one of the first video meetings to go truly viral.

"My boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can't figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting," Clegg wrote alongside a screen grab of the meeting.

my boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting pic.twitter.com/uHLgJUOsXk — Rachele Clegg (@PettyClegg) March 30, 2020

Her boss, Lizet Ocampo, has a pretty serious job, as she's the political director at non-profit People for the American Way, but thankfully, she saw the humour despite the fact that the tweet now has almost one million likes.

Ocampo replied: "I yam potato boss. You should see me in a crown, right @billieeilish? I yam glad this is making folks laugh at this time. Please stay planted at home and safe!"

2. The one with BBC Dad

Long before the pandemic and when Zoom became everyone's go-to work platform, BBC correspondent Robert Kelly experienced a rather embarrassing mishap of his own.

It happened in 2017, when the associate professor of political science at Pusan National University in South Korea was speaking live from his home office about the ouster of the country's then-president Park Geun-hye.

As Kelly was speaking, one of his children strolled jovially into the room. As he pushed her away, apologising for the intrusion, his baby toddled in in a walker, followed closely by a frantic mum trying desperately to scoop them up.

The "hippity hoppity" strut his daughter Marion, who was 4 at the time, displayed has since become a meme for confidently walking into a room.

Walking into work on a Friday like... pic.twitter.com/QPVKjiBT57 — Justin Abraham (@jjabraham) March 10, 2017

Kelly has since become widely known as "BBC Dad".

3. The one with the Italian priest

Paolo Longo of the Church of San Pietro and San Benedetto di Polla in Italy is no stranger to the pitfalls of social media filters.

The parish priest was right in the middle of a rather solemn mass being held over Facebook Live in March last year when he accidentally switched some face filters on. Soon enough, he was donning some pretty futuristic headgear, lifting cartoon weights and surrounded by gold confetti.

The video has since had millions of views.

Thankfully, he saw the funny side, later writing: "Even a laugh is good."

4. The one with the cat lady and Lords

As British trade policy leader Sally Jones is about to answer a very serious question from Lord Cavendish of Furness about Brexit in a House of Lords session last June, she's interrupted by her cat.

"I'm really, really sorry your Lordships" 🐈



Here's what happens when your pet wants to join your meeting - even if it is with members of the House of Lordshttps://t.co/DCCDBz49HH pic.twitter.com/uTnY0k88wa — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) June 4, 2020

"OK, I should first explain, I'm really sorry, my cat has managed to open my kitchen door and is trying to get on my lap," she says in a cool, calm and collected way, teaching us all a thing or two about how to handle such potentially embarrassing intrusions.

"It may be easier just to let him do that, rather than for me to keep trying to bat him away.

"I'm really, really sorry your Lordships."

Lord Cavendish simply says, "Welcome cat", before Jones attempts to answer his question while continuing to stroke her pet.

5. The one with Boris Johnson

While most of the other entries on this list are rather light-hearted, the UK Prime Minister sparked real national security concerns last year when he accidentally revealed a Zoom meeting ID number on Twitter.

This morning I chaired the first ever digital Cabinet.



Our message to the public is: stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/pgeRc3FHIp — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 31, 2020

"This morning I chaired the first ever digital Cabinet," he wrote obliviously, as he shared a photograph of his screen, which contained the private code in the top lefthand corner, as well as the usernames of some ministers taking part.

"Our message to the public is: stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives," he continued.

The British leader was self-isolating at the time, after testing positive for Covid-19. While Downing Street insisted the online gathering was password protected and still secure, a cybersecurity expert told The Metro newspaper that the tweet broke a key rule when using this type of technology.

"In the worst-case scenario, the meeting ID will be reused, the meeting is not protected by a password, and an eavesdropper is able to join. Likewise, Mr Johnson’s colleagues might get unsolicited and unwanted email."

6. The one with the UAE minister

Reem Al Hashimy, the UAE's Minister of State for International Co-operation, also had a serious moment unintentionally interrupted by her young son.

As she was speaking during the UN's Yemen aid conference, her little one, Hazza, walked in and leaned on her shoulder, looking for a hug.

Mark Lowcock, UN undersecretary general for humanitarian affairs, seemed to enjoy the unexpected appearance, giving us a chuckle.

Al Hashimy smiled and stormed on through her speech like a pro.

7. The one with the dog and the weatherman

Fox 13 meteorologist Paul Dellegatto gave viewers a rather unorthodox weather report from his Tampa Bay home back in April 2020 after his dog, Brody, decided he wanted to join in.

The poor pooch "whacked the computer with his head", Dellegatto said, explaining he could no longer show any weather maps.

This is the best weather forecast in the history of television news pic.twitter.com/LhmoJDCkbZ — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) April 30, 2020

Determined to do his job come rain or shine, Dellegatto said: "Let me just verbalise the forecast," which he did.

While he continued to pet Brody throughout the segment, the dog's master did slightly chastise him, saying: "That wasn't very smart."

Then, when Brody yawned, Dellegatto quipped in a deadpan voice: "Didn’t mean to keep you up."

8. The one with the two biscuits

Foreign affairs editor Deborah Haynes also fell victim to her children's whims during a live report for Sky News last summer.

She was speaking about political developments in Hong Kong when her son Charlie, 4, gatecrashed the broadcast for something very important: to ask if he could have two biscuits.

"Yes, you can have two biscuits," Haynes said quickly, as she apologised.

The scene quickly cut back to the studio, as the broadcaster announced they'd leave Haynes to deal with her family duties, highlighting the difficulties of reporting from home during lockdown.

The specs: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Chef Nobu's advice for eating sushi “One mistake people always make is adding extra wasabi. There is no need for this, because it should already be there between the rice and the fish.

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. "As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion."

The British in India: Three Centuries of Ambition and Experience by David Gilmour Allen Lane

RESULTS 1.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,200m

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a "donation catalogue". The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n' Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto "From – and to – the UAE," with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year's projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children's charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word "Noor" to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

