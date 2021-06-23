Britney Spears asks judge to free her from conservatorship

Britney Spears asked a Los Angeles judge on Wednesday to end the court conservatorship that has controlled her life and money since 2008.

The request at the hearing formed part of her first words in open court addressing the 13-year conservatorship.

Spears called the conservatorship abusive and condemned her father and the others who controlled it.

“I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated,” she said in a long, emotional and sometimes profane speech.

“This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life.”

Spears said she wanted to marry her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and have a baby but the conservatorship will not allow her to.

She told the court she was being forced to take birth control against her will.

"I was told I can't get married. I have an IUD inside me but this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to remove it because they don't want me to have any more children."

In a written speech that lasted more than 20 minutes, Spears revealed many details that have been carefully guarded for years by the court.

When a lawyer representing her co-conservator said the hearing and transcript should be kept sealed if private medical information was to be revealed, Spears shouted her down to say her words should be public.

“They’ve interfered with my life so I feel like it should be an open court hearing and they should listen and hear what I have to say,” she said.

Spears said she was forced to take lithium against her will after rehearsals broke down for a planned Las Vegas residency in 2019, which was later cancelled.

She said all she had done was disagree with one part of the show’s choreography.

Britney Spears supporter Carlos Morales outside a court hearing concerning the pop singer's conservatorship. AP

“I’m not here to be anyone’s slave,” she said. “I can say no to a dance move.”

About 100 fans from the #FreeBritney movement gathered outside the courthouse before the hearing holding signs that read "Free Britney now", and "Get out of Britney's life".

Jennifer Preston, 33, crossed the country from Richmond, Virginia, to be outside the hearing because, she said: “I’m a mum and I’m a fan.”

“We’re here to hear what she has to say,” Ms Preston said. “She’s been treated like a child for the last 13 years.

"She hasn’t had control of her life or her finances, even though she’s clearly capable enough to do those things.”

Fellow musicians Mariah Carey and Brandy tweeted support for Spears shortly after her statement.

We love you Britney!!! Stay strong ❤️❤️❤️ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 23, 2021

Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans ♥️ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) June 23, 2021

Her court-appointed lawyer, Samuel Ingham, made a request for the pop star to address the court at an April hearing.

Mr Ingham said Spears has not officially asked him to file a petition to end the conservatorship.

The singer has spoken in court on the conservatorship before, but the courtroom was always cleared and transcripts sealed.

The last time she was known to have addressed the judge was in May 2019.

Spears has since requested greater transparency from the court.

The judge thanked her for her remarks, which she called courageous, but made no further comment.

Jamie Spears has had control of his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was established in 2008. AP

Vivian Thoreen, a lawyer for Spears’ father, James Spears, gave a brief statement on his behalf after conferring with him during a recess.

“He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain,” Ms Thoreen said. “Mr Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much.”

The conservatorship was put in place after Spears suffered a mental health crisis in 2008.

She has credited it with saving her from financial ruin and keeping her a top-flight pop star.

Her father and his lawyers have stressed that she and her fortune, which court records put at more than $50 million, are vulnerable to fraud and manipulation.

Under the law, the burden is on Spears to prove she is competent to be released and free to make her own choices.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Fight Night FIGHT NIGHT Four title fights: Amir Khan v Billy Dib - WBC International title

Hughie Fury v Samuel Peter - Heavyweight co-main event

Dave Penalosa v Lerato Dlamini - WBC Silver title

Prince Patel v Michell Banquiz - IBO World title Six undercard bouts: Michael Hennessy Jr v Abdul Julaidan Fatah

Amandeep Singh v Shakhobidin Zoirov

Zuhayr Al Qahtani v Farhad Hazratzada

Lolito Sonsona v Isack Junior

Rodrigo Caraballo v Sajid Abid

Ali Kiydin v Hemi Ahio

Fight Night FIGHT NIGHT Four title fights: Amir Khan v Billy Dib - WBC International title

Hughie Fury v Samuel Peter - Heavyweight co-main event

Dave Penalosa v Lerato Dlamini - WBC Silver title

Prince Patel v Michell Banquiz - IBO World title Six undercard bouts: Michael Hennessy Jr v Abdul Julaidan Fatah

Amandeep Singh v Shakhobidin Zoirov

Zuhayr Al Qahtani v Farhad Hazratzada

Lolito Sonsona v Isack Junior

Rodrigo Caraballo v Sajid Abid

Ali Kiydin v Hemi Ahio

Fight Night FIGHT NIGHT Four title fights: Amir Khan v Billy Dib - WBC International title

Hughie Fury v Samuel Peter - Heavyweight co-main event

Dave Penalosa v Lerato Dlamini - WBC Silver title

Prince Patel v Michell Banquiz - IBO World title Six undercard bouts: Michael Hennessy Jr v Abdul Julaidan Fatah

Amandeep Singh v Shakhobidin Zoirov

Zuhayr Al Qahtani v Farhad Hazratzada

Lolito Sonsona v Isack Junior

Rodrigo Caraballo v Sajid Abid

Ali Kiydin v Hemi Ahio

Fight Night FIGHT NIGHT Four title fights: Amir Khan v Billy Dib - WBC International title

Hughie Fury v Samuel Peter - Heavyweight co-main event

Dave Penalosa v Lerato Dlamini - WBC Silver title

Prince Patel v Michell Banquiz - IBO World title Six undercard bouts: Michael Hennessy Jr v Abdul Julaidan Fatah

Amandeep Singh v Shakhobidin Zoirov

Zuhayr Al Qahtani v Farhad Hazratzada

Lolito Sonsona v Isack Junior

Rodrigo Caraballo v Sajid Abid

Ali Kiydin v Hemi Ahio

Fight Night FIGHT NIGHT Four title fights: Amir Khan v Billy Dib - WBC International title

Hughie Fury v Samuel Peter - Heavyweight co-main event

Dave Penalosa v Lerato Dlamini - WBC Silver title

Prince Patel v Michell Banquiz - IBO World title Six undercard bouts: Michael Hennessy Jr v Abdul Julaidan Fatah

Amandeep Singh v Shakhobidin Zoirov

Zuhayr Al Qahtani v Farhad Hazratzada

Lolito Sonsona v Isack Junior

Rodrigo Caraballo v Sajid Abid

Ali Kiydin v Hemi Ahio

Fight Night FIGHT NIGHT Four title fights: Amir Khan v Billy Dib - WBC International title

Hughie Fury v Samuel Peter - Heavyweight co-main event

Dave Penalosa v Lerato Dlamini - WBC Silver title

Prince Patel v Michell Banquiz - IBO World title Six undercard bouts: Michael Hennessy Jr v Abdul Julaidan Fatah

Amandeep Singh v Shakhobidin Zoirov

Zuhayr Al Qahtani v Farhad Hazratzada

Lolito Sonsona v Isack Junior

Rodrigo Caraballo v Sajid Abid

Ali Kiydin v Hemi Ahio

Fight Night FIGHT NIGHT Four title fights: Amir Khan v Billy Dib - WBC International title

Hughie Fury v Samuel Peter - Heavyweight co-main event

Dave Penalosa v Lerato Dlamini - WBC Silver title

Prince Patel v Michell Banquiz - IBO World title Six undercard bouts: Michael Hennessy Jr v Abdul Julaidan Fatah

Amandeep Singh v Shakhobidin Zoirov

Zuhayr Al Qahtani v Farhad Hazratzada

Lolito Sonsona v Isack Junior

Rodrigo Caraballo v Sajid Abid

Ali Kiydin v Hemi Ahio

Fight Night FIGHT NIGHT Four title fights: Amir Khan v Billy Dib - WBC International title

Hughie Fury v Samuel Peter - Heavyweight co-main event

Dave Penalosa v Lerato Dlamini - WBC Silver title

Prince Patel v Michell Banquiz - IBO World title Six undercard bouts: Michael Hennessy Jr v Abdul Julaidan Fatah

Amandeep Singh v Shakhobidin Zoirov

Zuhayr Al Qahtani v Farhad Hazratzada

Lolito Sonsona v Isack Junior

Rodrigo Caraballo v Sajid Abid

Ali Kiydin v Hemi Ahio

Fight Night FIGHT NIGHT Four title fights: Amir Khan v Billy Dib - WBC International title

Hughie Fury v Samuel Peter - Heavyweight co-main event

Dave Penalosa v Lerato Dlamini - WBC Silver title

Prince Patel v Michell Banquiz - IBO World title Six undercard bouts: Michael Hennessy Jr v Abdul Julaidan Fatah

Amandeep Singh v Shakhobidin Zoirov

Zuhayr Al Qahtani v Farhad Hazratzada

Lolito Sonsona v Isack Junior

Rodrigo Caraballo v Sajid Abid

Ali Kiydin v Hemi Ahio

Fight Night FIGHT NIGHT Four title fights: Amir Khan v Billy Dib - WBC International title

Hughie Fury v Samuel Peter - Heavyweight co-main event

Dave Penalosa v Lerato Dlamini - WBC Silver title

Prince Patel v Michell Banquiz - IBO World title Six undercard bouts: Michael Hennessy Jr v Abdul Julaidan Fatah

Amandeep Singh v Shakhobidin Zoirov

Zuhayr Al Qahtani v Farhad Hazratzada

Lolito Sonsona v Isack Junior

Rodrigo Caraballo v Sajid Abid

Ali Kiydin v Hemi Ahio

Fight Night FIGHT NIGHT Four title fights: Amir Khan v Billy Dib - WBC International title

Hughie Fury v Samuel Peter - Heavyweight co-main event

Dave Penalosa v Lerato Dlamini - WBC Silver title

Prince Patel v Michell Banquiz - IBO World title Six undercard bouts: Michael Hennessy Jr v Abdul Julaidan Fatah

Amandeep Singh v Shakhobidin Zoirov

Zuhayr Al Qahtani v Farhad Hazratzada

Lolito Sonsona v Isack Junior

Rodrigo Caraballo v Sajid Abid

Ali Kiydin v Hemi Ahio

Fight Night FIGHT NIGHT Four title fights: Amir Khan v Billy Dib - WBC International title

Hughie Fury v Samuel Peter - Heavyweight co-main event

Dave Penalosa v Lerato Dlamini - WBC Silver title

Prince Patel v Michell Banquiz - IBO World title Six undercard bouts: Michael Hennessy Jr v Abdul Julaidan Fatah

Amandeep Singh v Shakhobidin Zoirov

Zuhayr Al Qahtani v Farhad Hazratzada

Lolito Sonsona v Isack Junior

Rodrigo Caraballo v Sajid Abid

Ali Kiydin v Hemi Ahio

Fight Night FIGHT NIGHT Four title fights: Amir Khan v Billy Dib - WBC International title

Hughie Fury v Samuel Peter - Heavyweight co-main event

Dave Penalosa v Lerato Dlamini - WBC Silver title

Prince Patel v Michell Banquiz - IBO World title Six undercard bouts: Michael Hennessy Jr v Abdul Julaidan Fatah

Amandeep Singh v Shakhobidin Zoirov

Zuhayr Al Qahtani v Farhad Hazratzada

Lolito Sonsona v Isack Junior

Rodrigo Caraballo v Sajid Abid

Ali Kiydin v Hemi Ahio

Fight Night FIGHT NIGHT Four title fights: Amir Khan v Billy Dib - WBC International title

Hughie Fury v Samuel Peter - Heavyweight co-main event

Dave Penalosa v Lerato Dlamini - WBC Silver title

Prince Patel v Michell Banquiz - IBO World title Six undercard bouts: Michael Hennessy Jr v Abdul Julaidan Fatah

Amandeep Singh v Shakhobidin Zoirov

Zuhayr Al Qahtani v Farhad Hazratzada

Lolito Sonsona v Isack Junior

Rodrigo Caraballo v Sajid Abid

Ali Kiydin v Hemi Ahio

Fight Night FIGHT NIGHT Four title fights: Amir Khan v Billy Dib - WBC International title

Hughie Fury v Samuel Peter - Heavyweight co-main event

Dave Penalosa v Lerato Dlamini - WBC Silver title

Prince Patel v Michell Banquiz - IBO World title Six undercard bouts: Michael Hennessy Jr v Abdul Julaidan Fatah

Amandeep Singh v Shakhobidin Zoirov

Zuhayr Al Qahtani v Farhad Hazratzada

Lolito Sonsona v Isack Junior

Rodrigo Caraballo v Sajid Abid

Ali Kiydin v Hemi Ahio

Fight Night FIGHT NIGHT Four title fights: Amir Khan v Billy Dib - WBC International title

Hughie Fury v Samuel Peter - Heavyweight co-main event

Dave Penalosa v Lerato Dlamini - WBC Silver title

Prince Patel v Michell Banquiz - IBO World title Six undercard bouts: Michael Hennessy Jr v Abdul Julaidan Fatah

Amandeep Singh v Shakhobidin Zoirov

Zuhayr Al Qahtani v Farhad Hazratzada

Lolito Sonsona v Isack Junior

Rodrigo Caraballo v Sajid Abid

Ali Kiydin v Hemi Ahio

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000