Netflix's 'The Crown' to pause filming as mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II

Filming on season six of Netflix drama The Crown will be put on pause as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect," said Peter Morgan, creator of the Emmy-winning show.

Netflix has long said that if the queen was to die during the series' run, it would halt production.

Stephen Daldry, director of some of the show’s early seasons, said in 2016: “None of us know when that time will come, but it would be right and proper to show respect to the queen. It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect. She’s a global figure and it’s what we should do.

”She’s an extraordinary woman and people will be upset.”

Season five of the Netflix series is scheduled to have its premiere in November, while production on season six is well under way. The coming seasons will have a new cast portray the royal family, with Imelda Staunton taking over from Olivia Colman, who portrayed the role of the monarch in seasons three and four. Claire Foy played the queen in seasons one and two.

On Thursday, hours after Queen Elizabeth died, it was confirmed that Prince Charles would reign as King Charles III of the UK and 14 other realms, and he released a brief tribute to the sovereign and his “beloved mother”.

“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” he said.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

