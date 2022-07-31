Logan Paul makes WWE SummerSlam debut as boos turn to cheers

Boos turned to cheers in the ring as YouTuber-turned-WWE wrestler Logan Paul took part in his first one-on-one match at SummerSlam 2022.

Almost four months after Paul made his WWE debut, at WrestleMania 38, he teamed up with The Miz to take on Dominik and Rey Mysterio at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on Saturday.

Paul, 27, performed a series of crowd-pleasing stunts, from a figure four leg-log to a frog splash and the Miz's signature move, the Skull Crushing Finale, which led him to victory.

Many were sceptical after Paul announced last month he'd signed a multi-year deal with WWE.

But scepticism turned to admiration this week, as fans congratulated the controversial star for his strong start.

"Aye man, Logan Paul is a natural heel but he has everyone eating out of the palm of his hand after that match," wrote one Twitter user.

"I'm not a big Logan Paul fan in general, but I absolutely cannot take away that he put out a great performance tonight," said another. "My hat is off to The Miz as well. He kept Paul together and took some stiff shots along the way. Good match."

In June, Paul uploaded a photo of himself with Stephanie McMahon, interim WWE chief executive and chairwoman and Paul Levesque (also known as wrestler Triple H), WWE executive vice president of global talent strategy and development, announcing he had signed with the company.

After signing his contract, Paul didn’t take any time to hint at who he'd be working with next — calling out The Miz, who was also his former tag team partner at WrestleMania 38.

The two teamed up to take on the Mysterio father-and-son pair of Rey and Dominik at the marquee two-day event that was held in Arlington, Texas. However, after the match, The Miz turned on Paul by hitting him with his Skull Crushing Finale finisher, setting up a potential storyline feud between the two.

Some celebrated the contract signing, with one fan saying Paul was a “natural entertainer bro” who had “more charisma than literally 99.9% of wrestlers".

However, others didn't share in the revelry. One Twitter user said they had quit watching WWE programming because "the quality of the product has been steadily going downhill for a bit" and that Paul was more reason for them to not return.

It might take a few more matches before Paul wins everyone round.

