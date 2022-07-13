Adele's Emmy award nomination gets her a step closer to EGOT status

Adele's most recent Emmy award nomination offers her a chance to edge closer to the coveted EGOT status.

The Hello singer was nominated in the outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) category for her One Night Only show, which took place earlier this year.

EGOT status refers to individuals who win all four major entertainment awards — an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony.

Adele won the Oscar for best original song in 2013 for her James Bond theme tune Skyfall, and has won 15 Grammy awards across several categories.

She was nominated for an Emmy in 2016 in the same category as this year for her Adele Live in New York City special on NBC, but did not win.

She has never been nominated for a Tony.

The prestigious EGOT status has only been awarded to 17 individuals previously, and the list includes such notable figures as Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rita Moreno, John Legend and Whoopi Goldberg.

Jennifer Hudson became the most recent celebrity to make the list, following her Tony award last month.

