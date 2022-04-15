Netflix debuts new collection for Earth Month: from documentaries to cooking shows

In honour of Earth Month, Netflix has curated a special collection — called One World, Infinite Wonder — that has more than 170 titles which share stories about the planet and its heroes.

The collection debuted on the streaming platform on Wednesday and features art by California illustrator Leonardo Santamaria, celebrating the beauty of our natural world. He was inspired by people affected by climate change, having experienced it first-hand in the Philippines.

Everything from cooking shows to drama and stand-up comedy specials to nature documentaries are included. Titles in the list include Our Planet, Animal, David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet and the new five-part series Our Great National Parks, narrated by former US president Barack Obama.

There are also programmes about climate change, such as Breaking Boundaries and Bill Nye the Science Guy, or on how to live more sustainably, such as The Minimalists: Less is Now, Down to Earth with Zac Efron and Best Leftovers Ever!

Members on the platform can find this page by searching “One World Infinite Wonder” or “Earth Stories” and by visiting netflix.com/earthstories or netflix.com/earthmonth. There are also additional collections available by searching “Going Green,” “Environment” and “Nature”.

Two Thumbs Up

Earlier this week, Netflix announced it has launched a new feature, a two thumbs up button, that will allow for a better-curated home page through recommendations.

The new feature will sit alongside the single thumbs up and thumbs down buttons, with the idea being that if a user really enjoys a film or television show, rather than simply liking it, they can love it by giving it two thumbs up.

This means that someone who gives a double thumbs up to a show such as Bridgerton will soon get more specific recommendations based on that show, such as other shows or films starring the cast or by the creators, for example from Shonda Rhimes's Shondaland.