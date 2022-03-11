'Obi-Wan Kenobi': release date, cast, plot and teaser trailer for Disney+ show

Fans of Star Wars have been given a new look at the coming Disney show Obi-Wan Kenobi, thanks to the release of a teaser trailer.

The highly anticipated limited series has Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen return as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker.

Before its release, here's everything you need to know about the coming show.

What is the release date?

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be released on Disney on May 25. It will be a limited series and consist of six episodes.

Who is in the cast of 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'?

McGregor and Christensen will reprise their roles as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker.

Others joining the cast are Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Rupert Friend, Moses Ingram and Sung Kang.

Edgerton will reprise his role as Owen Lars, Anakin’s stepbrother and Luke Skywalker’s uncle, while Piesse will appear as Beru Whitesun Lars, the wife of Owen and aunt of Luke Skywalker.

Friend will play the high-ranking Grand Inquisitor of the Galactic Empire while Ingram and Kang also portray Inquisitors.

It also features Kumail Nanjiani, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Indira Varma, O'Shea Jackson Jr, Rory Ross, and Maya Erskine in undisclosed roles.

What is the plot of the Disney show?

The show will take place 10 years after the events of 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith but before 1977's A New Hope. Obi-Wan, now needing to keep a low profile, has taken up residency on the planet Tatooine so he can watch over a young Luke Skywalker.

What happens in the teaser trailer for 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'?

Disney released its first teaser trailer for the show on March 9. The clip lasts about a minute and a half and brings fans of the sci-fi franchise back to Tatooine. We see Obi-wan looking dejected after the fall of the Jedi Order and the rise of the Galactic Empire.

“The fight is done. We lost,” he says in a voice over. However, a new hope lies in the child of the man who was supposed to bring balance to the Force, and Obi-Wan has been entrusted to watch over him.

Although the child is years away from destroying the Death Star, the trailer reminds of fans of Obi-Wan’s first priority — protecting a young Luke Skywalker.