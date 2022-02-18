The Undertaker to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

The Undertaker will lead this year’s WWE Hall of Fame honours.

The induction will take place at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, Texas, on April 1, during WrestleMania week.

The retired sportsman, whose real name is Mark Calaway, has been one of the most popular wrestlers in the company since he made his debut at Survivor Series in 1990.

"When I first met with [WWE chairman and chief executive] Vince [McMahon] and he showed me the storyboards of what his Undertaker looked like, I did not see in the fine print 'this will last 30 years' – that's nuts," he told The National in a previous interview.

The Undertaker has held nearly every major championship in WWE and has competed in some of the most memorable matches in history over his illustrious three-decade career.

In addition, he amassed a historic 21-year WrestleMania undefeated streak before it was broken at WrestleMania 30 by Brock Lesnar in 2014.

In 2020, Calaway was featured in the WWE Network docuseries Undertaker: The Last Ride, which was praised by fans and critics. He made his “final farewell” to fans at Survivor Series later that year, announcing his retirement.

Even though he has wrestled only a few times in recent years, The Undertaker’s appeal in the Middle East has always been at an all-time high.

Back in February 2020, fans who attended Super ShowDown in Riyadh wore his merchandise and brought signs specifically for him, as rumours swirled that he would be making an appearance at the event.

“I am aware of the fact that I have a huge following [in the Middle East] and I appreciate it,” he said. “I appreciate it so much. And for fans, especially so many young fans who really didn't even get to see me in my heyday – just the outpouring of affection by the fans is great."

The WWE Hall of Fame induction event can be streamed live on the WWE Network