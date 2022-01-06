'Snowdrop' actress Kim Mi-soo dies aged 29

South Korean actress Kim Mi-soo has died. She was aged 29.

The actress featured in South Korean television drama Snowdrop, and her death was confirmed by her agency Landscape Entertainment on Wednesday.

“Kim suddenly left us on January 5,” Landscape said in a statement translated by South Korean English newspaper Korea JoongAng Daily.

“The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumours or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace.”

No cause of death has been announced.

Kim was born in South Korea on March 16, 1992. Her age has been reported as between 29 and 31 in Korean media, owing to different methods of calculation.

She was both an actress and a model, and made her acting debut in the 2018 short film Lipstick Revolution. She had since appeared in the films Memories and Kyungmi’s World, both released in 2019. On TV, she starred in Hi Bye, Mama! and Into the Ring in 2020.

Kim Mi-soo in 'Snowdrop'. Photo: JTBC

Snowdrop is currently being broadcast on Disney+. Kim plays student activist Yeo Jung-min. Her character shares a dormitory with protagonist Young-ro, who is played by K-pop band Blackpink's Jisoo. Snowdrop is a romantic drama set during South Korea's 1987 pro-democracy movement.