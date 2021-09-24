British Egyptian actor Khalid Abdalla to play Dodi Fayed in 'The Crown'

'The Kite Runner' actor will portray the Harrods heir and Princess Diana's boyfriend in the fifth season of the award-winning Netflix series

Well-known actor Khalid Abdalla, left, with protestor Ahmed Hassan in Jehane Noujaim's The Square. CREDIT: Courtesy DIFF

Khalid Abdalla is known for his roles in 'The Square' and 'The Kite-Runner'. Photo: DIFF

Hayley Skirka
Sep 24, 2021

British-born Egyptian actor Khalid Abdalla is set to star in the award-winning Netflix series The Crown.

Abdalla will play Dodi Fayed, the boyfriend of Princess Diana in the much-anticipated fifth season of the hit show.

Best known for his roles in films such as The Kite Runner and Green Zone, Abdalla will star alongside Elizabeth Debicki. The Australian actor is taking over the role of Princess Diana from Emma Corrin for the last two seasons of the show.

Abdalla and Debicki will re-enact the relationship between the Princess of Wales and the Harrods heir that ended with both of their sudden deaths.

The role will pose a challenge for Abdalla as he tries to get into character. Dodi Fayed was incredibly private and never gave an interview in his life, according to Variety magazine.

Read more
Emmy Awards 2021 winners list: ‘The Crown’ and ‘Ted Lasso' win top honours

Dodi's father will also feature in the coming season of the show. Playing the role of Mohamed Al Fayed will be Israeli Arab actor Salim Dau. The Oslo star will portray the Egyptian billionaire and former Harrods owner on screen.

Season five of The Crown is set to begin in the 1990s and while producers are staying tight-lipped over what storylines will be featured on the show, viewers can expect a glimpse into Diana's life after Charles.

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in season four of 'The Crown'. Photo: Netflix

The princess became romantically involved with Dodi in the summer of 1997, a few years after her famous interview with Martin Bashir in which she said that there were “three people” in her marriage, referring to Camilla Parker Bowles, who is now wed to Prince Charles.

The brief union between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed caused a paparazzi frenzy that ended only when the pair died in a tragic car crash in Paris a few months later. Creators of The Crown have not yet said whether the crash will feature in the show.

On Monday, The Crown scooped all of the major acting accolades at the 2021 Emmy Awards. Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor took home awards for their portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles in the British royal family saga.

Updated: September 24th 2021, 12:59 PM
NetflixRoyal WeddingsEgyptTelevision
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article British Egyptian actor Khalid Abdalla to play Dodi Fayed in 'The Crown'
British Egyptian actor Khalid Abdalla to play Dodi Fayed in 'The Crown'
An image that illustrates this article MBC's Shahid picks up two International Emmy nominations
MBC's Shahid picks up two International Emmy nominations
An image that illustrates this article Kim Kardashian hosting 'SNL' sparks mixed reaction
Kim Kardashian hosting 'SNL' sparks mixed reaction
An image that illustrates this article Why Middle Eastern talents in Hollywood are demanding more visibility
Why Middle Eastern talents in Hollywood are demanding more visibility