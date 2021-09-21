How to watch all the Emmy Award-winning shows in the UAE: from 'Ted Lasso' to 'The Crown'

With Netflix’s The Crown and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso sweeping top honours at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, streaming services have officially cemented their rise to prominence in the television industry.

This also means easier access to many of the acclaimed shows for those in the UAE, as most streaming services are available in the country.

On Sunday, Netflix won a leading total of 44 awards, including 11 each for The Crown and chess drama The Queen’s Gambit. Ted Lasso walked home with seven trophies while HBO’s limited series Mare of Easttown earned four Emmys.

Here’s how you can watch all the Emmy Award-winning shows in the UAE:

'The Crown'

Emmy wins: 11, including Outstanding Drama Series

Where to watch it: Netflix

What's it about? The historical drama, which premiered in 2016, follows the reign of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, starting with her marriage to Prince Philip in season one. Every two seasons, the royal family members are portrayed by new actors to depict the different time period the show is set in. Both Claire Foy (seasons one and two) and Olivia Colman (seasons three and four) have won top acting honours for their portrayal of the queen.

British actress Imelda Staunton will take over the reins as Queen Elizabeth II for season five, anticipated in 2022, reportedly be set in the decade in which Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, split. Elizabeth Debicki has been cast as Princess Diana opposite Dominic West as Prince Charles.

'The Queen's Gambit'

Emmy wins: 11, including Outstanding Limited Series

Where to watch it: Netflix

What's it about? Credited with reviving interest in chess around the world during coronavirus-imposed lockdowns, this acclaimed miniseries follows orphan Elizabeth Harmon, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, on her quest to become the greatest chess player in the world while battling her personal demons. The show has also ignited debates about sexism in chess and has been praised for its feminist theme.

Thanking Taylor-Joy in his acceptance speech at the Emmys, producer William Horberg said she "inspired a whole generation of girls and young women to realise that patriarchy simply has no defence against our queens".

While a musical inspired by the show has been planned, director and co-creator Scott Frank has confirmed there will be no season two.

'Ted Lasso'

Emmy wins: Seven, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Where to watch it: Apple TV+

Read More Elie Saab to Ashi Studio: Arab designers add sparkle to Emmys 2021 red carpet

What's it about? Praised for its uplifting themes, this comedy-drama follows an American football coach who's unexpectedly hired to manage a British football team, despite having no knowledge of the sport. He then tries to overcome cultural differences, and his sceptics, by using his optimism and charm.

Sudeikis, who co-created the show, has won a number of awards including a Golden Globe for his performance. Season two of the show premiered in July, with co-creator Bill Lawrence confirming Ted Lasso will be a "three-season show".

'Mare of Easttown'

Emmy wins: Four, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan

Where to watch it: OSN Streaming

What's it about? Set in a small town in Philadelphia, this crime drama follows Winslet's Mare, a detective whose work and reputation is shadowed by her crumbling personal life. The show was so popular that ahead of the US streaming premiere of the finale in June, HBO Max crashed, leaving fans temporarily unable to watch the last episode.

Winslet's performance, in particular, has received widespread acclaim, with The Guardian calling it "a defining performance" of her career.

Although planned as a limited series, Winslet has expressed her desire to return as Mare and said some ideas have been considered for a possible season two.

'Halston'

Ewan McGregor with his Emmy Award for 'Halston'. AP

Emmy wins: One, for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for Ewan McGregor as Halston

Where to watch it: Netflix

What's it about? The miniseries follows the life of American designer Halston, from his rise to fame in the 1970s to his troubled later life as he loses control of his empire and struggles with his health. Halston died in 1990 from Aids-related cancer at the age of 57.

While the series has received mixed reviews, McGregor's portrayal of the designer has been widely praised, earning the Scottish actor his first Emmy award.

'I May Destroy You'

Emmy wins: Two, including Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Michaela Coel

Where to watch it: OSN Streaming

What's it about? Set in London, this series explores the question of consent through Arabella, played by Coel, an up-and-coming writer whose life changes irreversibly when she's sexually assaulted in a nightclub. Unable to remember the incident, she tries to piece together the events that led to the assault while struggling to meet the deadline for her book.

Praised for its dark humour and the many questions it poses, this is the first Emmy for Coel, who also created and wrote the series.

'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver'

Emmy wins: Three, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Where to watch it: OSN Streaming

What's it about? Already in its eighth season, Oliver's news satire show has won a total of 23 Primetime Emmy Awards over the years. Taped in front of a live audience and spread over 30 minutes, the British comedian gives politics and current events his own hilarious spin, often doing deep dives into specific topics.

The show's clips, shared on YouTube, are also hugely popular. His 2016 segment dedicated to Donald Trump was viewed more than 39 million times, and even prompted a reaction from former US president (then candidate), who called the show "very boring".