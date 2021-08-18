British comedian Sean Lock dies from cancer aged 58

British comedian Sean Lock has died of cancer at 58, his agent has confirmed.

He's best known for his appearances on UK panel shows such as 8 Out Of 10 Cats and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

He is survived by his wife, Anoushka Nara Giltsoff, their two daughters and a son.

"It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family," a statement from his agent Off The Kerb Productions reads.

"Sean was one of Britain's finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.

"Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time."

Lock was a regular on several UK shows, including the series 8 Out of 10 Cats, hosted by Jimmy Carr, on which he captained a team. He has also appeared on QI, The Last Leg, Have I Got News for You and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year.

Tributes to Sean Lock

A host of fellow comedians have tweeted their tributes to Lock following the announcement of his death.

Comedian Lee Mack, a friend of Lock's, said in a statement: "A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much."

Never Mind The Buzzcocks captain Bill Bailey, who is due to perform in Dubai in 2022, described the news as "heartbreaking" in a tweet, writing: "He was a true original, a wonderful comic. All my thoughts are with his family."

It’s heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock , he was a true original, a wonderful comic. All my thoughts are with his family. — Bill Bailey (@BillBailey) August 18, 2021

Omid Djalili described Lock's death as a "devastating loss", saying he was "easily one of the funniest on and off the stage".

Heart broken to hear about the passing of Sean Lock. Wonderful human being and easily one of the funniest on and off the stage. Love that he shunned social media and remained aloof from petty squabbles. Devastating loss. pic.twitter.com/sU3A8D57dC — Omid Djalili (@omid9) August 18, 2021

Office star and comedian Ricky Gervais wrote: "Such sad news. RIP the great Sean Lock. One of the funniest, most influential comedians of a generation. A lovely man."

Such sad news. RIP the great Sean Lock. One of the funniest, most influential comedians of a generation. A lovely man. 💔 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) August 18, 2021

British Malaysian stand-up comedian Phil Wang wrote: "So dreadfully sad. Sean Lock was one of the best. A rare comedian who could make you laugh like a drain if you’d never seen comedy before or had watched it every day of your life."

Richard Osman recalled working with Lock on 8 Out Of 10 Cats for more than 15 years, saying he "made [him] laugh so much and so often", adding that he was "a unique and brilliant comic voice".

Over 15 years producing '8 Out Of 10 Cats' Sean Lock made me laugh so much and so often. A unique and brilliant comic voice. Love to his family and his many friends #RIPSean — Richard Osman (@richardosman) August 18, 2021

Susie Dent, the lexicographer on 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, wrote: "I wish I had the words to describe the exceptional man that was Sean Lock. But today I don’t, and I think he might have liked it that way."

I wish I had the words to describe the exceptional man that was Sean Lock. But today I don’t, and I think he might have liked it that way. — Susie Dent 💙 (@susie_dent) August 18, 2021

Eddie Izzard wrote: "So sorry to hear this. Farewell Sean, you brought a wonderful comedic talent to the world and you will be missed."

Lock was a fan of Chelsea Football Club, and the team paid tribute to him on social media saying they were "saddened" to learn of his death. "Sean was a much-loved comedian, fan of the Blues and a regular at Stamford Bridge."

Everyone at Chelsea FC is saddened to learn of the passing of Sean Lock.



Sean was a much-loved comedian, fan of the Blues and a regular at Stamford Bridge. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. 💙 pic.twitter.com/SHva9fl5ZJ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 18, 2021

Jonathan Creek and QI star Alan Davis wrote: "Sad news about Sean Lock. Funny on stage, hilarious off. We met in 1988 right at the start of our stand-up careers. I hadn’t seen him in recent years as he quietly wrestled with illness but I feel very sad today for Anoushka and their children. RIP Locky."

Sad news about Sean Lock. Funny on stage, hilarious off. We met in 1988 right at the start of our stand up careers. I hadn’t seen him in recent years as he quietly wrestled with illness but I feel very sad today for Anoushka and their children. RIP Locky. — Alan Davies (@alandavies1) August 18, 2021

Doctor Who star and comedian John Bishop wrote: "He was a brilliant comedian but more importantly he was a great person on so many levels . He will be missed hugely."

I am shocked and saddened at the news of the loss of Sean Lock. He was a brilliant comedian but more importantly he was a great person on so many levels . He will be missed hugely. — John Bishop (@JohnBishop100) August 18, 2021

Comedian Ross Noble wrote that Lock was "a massive talent who made stand-up look effortless and approached his illness in the same no-nonsense way he approached life".

With the passing of Sean Lock we have lost the best of the best.He made me laugh like few others do.A massive talent who made stand up look effortless and approached his illness in the same no nonsense way he approached life.A great loss. — Ross Noble (@realrossnoble) August 18, 2021

