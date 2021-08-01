16 TV shows and films streaming in the UAE in August: from 'Vivo' to 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

A documentary of Lebanon's tragic August 4 port blast, the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and a feel-good animation about love and music: these are only a few of what UAE viewers can expect to come to their small screens throughout August.

Here we take a look at 16 of the best new series, seasons and films that are coming out this month on streaming platforms Netflix, Starzplay, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and OSN Streaming.

‘Beirut Blast: The Story of Warehouse 12’

Release date: August 4

Platform: OSN Streaming

This new documentary will air exclusively on OSN Streaming and recount the somber account of the Beirut port blast, a year after it happened. It’s told through 30 interviews and footage of the event and aftermath. We find out from protagonists where they were, what happened to them, their family and friends, and what happened next.

‘Cooking with Paris’

Release date: August 4

Platform: Netflix

She popularised the catchphrase "that's hot" more than two decades ago, and now Paris Hilton will soon revive it while in the kitchen for her new cooking TV series. Following on from the viral sensation of her YouTube video, Cooking with Paris, in which she cooked a lasagne without the flair of a celebrity chef, Hilton has been tapped by Netflix to create a series documenting her off-beat kitchen antics.

"She's turning the traditional cooking show upside down," says Netflix . "She's not a trained chef and she's not trying to be. With the help of her celebrity friends, she navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances. Inspired by her viral YouTube video, Paris will take us from the grocery store to the finished table spread – and she might actually learn her way around the kitchen.”

‘Navarasa’

Release date: August 6

Streamer: Netflix

The nine episodes of this Tamil-language anthology will represent anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder – the human emotions evoked during the Indian classical dance form of Bharatanatyam. Navarasa is created by director Mani Ratnam in collaboration with filmmaker Jayendra Panchapakesan.

'Mr Corman'

Release date: August 6

Platform: Apple TV+

This darkly funny new series follows the days and nights of Josh Corman, a musician at heart but fifth-grade teacher by trade. He's split from his fiance, and has a school buddy move in. And while he knows he still has plenty to be thankful for, Corman struggles with anxiety, loneliness and self doubt. It's a relatable comedy-drama written, directed, produced by and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt that's likely to appeal to the new generation of 30-somethings.

‘Vivo’

Release date: August 6

Platform: Netflix

This animated musical adventure features new songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, the award-winning composer of Broadway show Hamilton and In the Heights. It follows a kinkajou, or rainforest ‘honey bear’, voiced by Miranda, who spends his days playing music to crowds in a lively square with his owner Andres (voiced by Buena Vista Social Club’s Juan de Marcos). When Andres receives a letter from Marta Sandoval (played by Gloria Estefan), inviting her old partner to reconnect, Vivo decides to make sure she hears a love song Andres had hidden all these years.

‘Animal Kingdom’, season 5

Release date: August 8

Platform: OSN Streaming

Season five of 'Animal Kingdom' is released this month. Courtesy OSN Streaming

Just after its US debut, the fifth season of this series comes to the UAE. It centres on Joshua J Cody, 17, who moves in with relatives in their Southern California beach town after his mothers dies of a drug overdose. His grandmother heads a clan, and soon he gets involved with his cousins and their criminal activities.

‘The Kissing Booth 3’

Release date: August 11

Platform: Netflix

The third instalment of this beloved romcom series takes place the summer before Elle heads to college, and she’s trying to find an answer to the hardest question she’s ever faced: should she move cross country with boyfriend Noah or keep her lifelong promise to go to college with best friend Lee? Either way, someone’s heart is about to get broken.

‘AlRawabi School for Girls’

Release date: August 12

Platform: Netflix

Netflix’s second Arabic Original series tells the story of a bullied high school girl who gathers a group of outcasts to plot the perfect revenge to get back at their tormentors. “The fictional world of AlRawabi is filled with drama and secrets and shares the challenges that girls face during this critical stage in their lives,” Netflix said.

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Release date: August 13

Platform: OSN Streaming

The day after it airs in the US, the final season of beloved cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine comes to the UAE. After a delay because of the pandemic, loveable NYPD colleagues Jake, Amy, Rosa, Holy, Charles, Terry, Hitchcock and Scully are all back for “one last ride”, as they pick up where they left off in season seven.

'Coda'

Release date: August 13

Platform: Apple TV+

In this Sundance Grand Jury Prize Award-winning film Ruby, 17, is the only hearing member of a deaf family, or a Coda, child of deaf adults. She acts as an interpreter for her parents, working on the family's struggling fishing boat every day before school. When she joins her high school choir club, however, she discovers her gift for singing and finds herself torn between family duties and her own dreams.

‘Heels’

Release date: August 15

Platform: Starzplay

This drama series follows two rival brothers, one a ring heel (aka villain) and the other a hero (or “face”), who grapple over their father’s wrestling promotion business after he dies. All the while, they’re also vying for national attention from small-town Georgia.

'Nine Perfect Strangers'

Release date: August 20

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

This eight-part drama series starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy is based on The New York Times bestselling book Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty. Filmed in Australia, it's set at a boutique health and wellness resort that promises healing and transformation. Nine strangers embark on a 10-day retreat, but they've no idea what's about to hit them.

The first three episodes will premiere on August 20, with the rest to be released weekly thereafter.

‘Sweet Girl’

Release date: August 20

Platform: Netflix

In this new action thriller, Jason Mamoa plays a grieving family man Ray Cooper who is out to get revenge against Big Pharma after they pulled potentially life-saving drugs from the market and his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer. In his search for the truth, Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) are put in harm’s way, and his quest for vengeance turns into a mission in protection.

‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’

Release date: August 23

Platform: Netflix

This much-anticipated 2D South Korean-American anime film is a spin-off from Netflix series The Witcher, and focuses on the origin story of Gerald’s mentor Vesemir, a young witcher who delights in slaying monsters for bank. But when a dangerous new power rises on the Continent, he learns some jobs are about more than just money.

‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’

Release date: August 26

Platform: OSN Streaming

The 10th season of American Horror Story will air on OSN Streaming in the UAE one day after its global premiere. It’s divided into two parts: one by the sea, the other by the sand, Red Tide and Death Valley. Not much is known about the plot, other than what we’ve gleaned from a very creepy and mysterious promo that seems to star aliens. There will be 10 new episodes, each being released every Thursday.

‘He’s All That’

Release date: August 27

Platform: Netflix

This gender-swapped reimagining of 1999 teen classic She’s All That sees TikTok star Addison Rae make her acting debut. It follows an influencer who accepts a challenge to turn the school’s biggest nerd, played by Tanner Buchanan (Cobra Kai, Designated Survivor), into prom king.

Chinese streaming service iQiyi aims to be the go-to for Asian programming in the UAE

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski's gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski's wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco's vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he's playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines' 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco's Instagram account has garnered.

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

Season/club/appearances (substitute)/goals 2011/12 Chelsea: 8(7) - 0

2012/13 West Brom (loan): 35(15) - 17

2013/14 Chelsea: 2(2) - 0

2013/14 Everton (loan): 31(2) - 15

2014/15 Everton: 36(4) - 10

2015/16 Everton: 37(1) - 18

2016/17 Everton: 37(1) - 25

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it's important to understand each other's personal financial situation. It's necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it's a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they've made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Notable groups (UAE time) Jordan Spieth, Si Woo Kim, Henrik Stenson (12.47pm) Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Louis Oosthuizen (12.58pm) Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood (1.09pm) Sergio Garcia, Jason Day, Zach Johnson (4.04pm) Rickie Fowler, Paul Casey, Adam Scott (4.26pm) Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Rory McIlroy (5.48pm)

Where to buy art books in the UAE There are a number of speciality art bookshops in the UAE. In Dubai, The Lighthouse at Dubai Design District has a wonderfully curated selection of art and design books. Alserkal Avenue runs a pop-up shop at their A4 space, and host the art-book fair Fully Booked during Art Week in March. The Third Line, also in Alserkal Avenue, has a strong book-publishing arm and sells copies at its gallery. Kinokuniya, at Dubai Mall, has some good offerings within its broad selection, and you never know what you will find at the House of Prose in Jumeirah. Finally, all of Gulf Photo Plus's photo books are available for sale at their show. In Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi has a beautiful selection of catalogues and art books, and Magrudy's – across the Emirates, but particularly at their NYU Abu Dhabi site – has a great selection in art, fiction and cultural theory. In Sharjah, the Sharjah Art Museum sells catalogues and art books at its museum shop, and the Sharjah Art Foundation has a bookshop that offers reads on art, theory and cultural history.

