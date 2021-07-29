'AlRawabi School for Girls': first trailer for Netflix's second Arabic series lands

The first trailer for AlRawabi School for Girls, Netflix’s second Arabic Original series, has been released ahead of its August 12 premiere.

The series tells the story of a bullied high school girl who gathers a group of outcasts to plot the perfect revenge to get back at their tormentors.

“The fictional world of AlRawabi is filled with drama and secrets and shares the challenges that girls face during this critical stage in their lives,” Netflix said.

The series, created, written and directed by Tima Shomali alongside writer Shirin Kamal, is the second Arabic show from the streaming giant. Its first was Jinn in 2019.

Speaking in 2019 after the show was first announced, Shomali said: "AlRawabi School for Girls is a very dear project to my heart. It depicts the stories and struggles of young Arab women in a light that we hadn't yet seen before in the region, particularly with this age group.

"It's a show that stems from the eyes of women about women and I am really pleased to collaborate with Netflix and have the opportunity to tell the stories of young women in our region on such a global platform.”

The trailer gives a glimpse into the world of AlRawabi School, and the politics between the show’s main protagonist and her bullies.

It also gives a taste of some of the humour Shomali is known for, with an early reference to Zac Efron’s abs making its way into the preview.

The six-episode show will be released in 190 countries around the world and available in more than 32 languages, and will have options for audio and written descriptions.

