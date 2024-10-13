Macaulay Culkin for Gucci in 2021. Reuters

Pusha T and No Malice for Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week 2024. Getty Images

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles for Kim Shui during New York Fashion Week in 2024. AFP

Usain Bolt for Puma during New York Fashion Week in 2022. Getty Images

Willem Dafoe for Miu Miu during Paris Fashion Week in 2024. Getty Images

Serena Williams for Off-White in 2024. Getty Images for Vogue

Manu Bhaker, Serena Williams and Usain Bolt: Famous faces who have walked in fashion shows