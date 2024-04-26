Unlikely celebrity social media interactions, from Beyonce to Taylor Swift

Usher’s son Naviyd, 15, has made headlines for an innocuous reason.

The famous R&B singer's son apparently “stole” his father’s phone and used his Instagram account (where Usher has more than 13 million followers) to DM his “favourite artist” PinkPantheress.

“Hello this is Usher's son Naviyd I'm [your] true biggest fan,” the teen wrote in his message. “Please follow me back @_naviyd_ I put him on to masterpieces.”

The eight-time Grammy winner was surprised to initially see DMs being exchanged with the account but took the whole thing in stride, even sending his son to her concert.

“I had to send him considering his level of dedication and creativity… to figure out getting your attention through stealing my phone… that’s commitment. Hopefully you guys get to link,” Usher responded to PinkPatheress.

This isn’t the only instance of a random social media interaction turning out well for fans. Here are some other examples of people who have had good luck.

Beyonce sends gifts to young fan in the Philippines

A young child in the Philippines received a stuffed toy, bouquet of blue flowers and a special message after a video of him asking about Beyonce went viral.

Tyler, 2, is the son of content creator Bea Fabregas and radio host Nikko Ramos. A video was recently posted in which he asked his mother where the Halo singer lived and if they could visit her.

Bea then explained to her son that the star doesn’t live in the Philippines, adding that they don’t know her personally and that Beyonce “is not momma’s friend”.

But Tyler didn't take no for an answer as he insisted that the singer was his friend. He was then proved correct as Beyonce’s team saw the video and sent him gifts.

Will Smith revives show thanks to a fan-made trailer

Olly Sholotan, left, and Jabari Banks in Bel-Air, a reimagined version of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Photo: Peacock

Another instance of a fan having some luck is when Smith saw a fan-made trailer for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Morgan Cooper, a fan of the show, created a four-minute trailer reimagining the popular TV show set in modern-day America.

After Smith saw the video when it went viral, he decided to meet Cooper. Smith then decided to revive the show with Cooper getting credit as creator, director, co-writer and executive producer on the first season.

Taylor Swift pays off fan’s college debt

Taylor Swift helped pay a fan's tuition and rent. AFP

In 2019, Ayesha Khurram, then a student at the University of Waterloo, Canada, created a Tumblr post in which she stated her struggles to pay her tuition and rent. She shared that her parents work minimum wage and her mother suffers from chronic kidney disease.

Apparently Swift saw the post, which had Khurram’s PayPay information on it, and quietly deposited more than $4,600 into her account via her Taylor Nation LLC company. It was enough to pay for her tuition. Swift also left an encouraging note: “Ayesha, get your learn on girl. I love you! Taylor”.

Khurram posted a screenshot with her own message: “i posted about struggling with paying for tuition. two hours later, I get this in my email. I have no words and I can’t stop crying. I don’t have words I don’t have words I don’t have words I can’t stop crying”.