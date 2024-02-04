What's in the $36,000 Grammy gift bag given to presenters and performers?

It’s that time again. The Grammy Awards are nearly here and while not everyone can be a winner, that does not mean they will go home empty handed.

Distinctive Assets is a Los Angeles marketing company now in its 25th consecutive year of providing Grammy gift bags. This year’s goodies include books, skincare and noise-cancelling headphones.

Given to presenters and performers, The Hollywood Reporter reports that each bag's contents are valued at about $36,000 and include a variety of lavish items. Unlike Oscars gift bags that only go to a select few nominees, the Grammys one will be handed out to 145 people who are either presenting or performing. Host Trevor Noah will also receive one.

“It has been a privilege and honour to have been a small part of music’s biggest night for 25 years,” said Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary.

“I believe our gifts are so well received because they range from functional to fabulous while embracing inclusivity and philanthropy. Our signature Grammy Gifts have become an anticipated perk for talent, and I’m particularly excited to share what we’ve curated this year.”

Notable items in the bag feature a $25,000 gift certificate for a private session with mentalist Carl Christman, a professor and mind reader who performs at the Magic Castle in Los Angeles. Other items include Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones ($699), Bird Buddy smart bird feeder ($299), Smack sample variety pack for dogs ($282) and a robotic pool cleaner from Aiper ($699).

If that isn’t enough, there’s also a Grammy Gift Lounge – located at Tom’s Watch Bar in Los Angeles – stocked with more free and fabulous items.