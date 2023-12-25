Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan weds Sshura Khan in peachy Mumbai affair

Producer Arbaaz Khan, the brother of Bollywood star Salman Khan, has tied the knot with make-up artist Sshura Khan at an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.

The couple took to Instagram to share photos of the affair, where they were both dressed in peach-hued floral outfits.

"In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on," the caption reads. "Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day."

The ceremony on Sunday took place at the home of Arbaaz's sister Arpita Khan in the coastal suburb of Bandra. Their brothers Salman and Sohail, as well as sister Alvira attended the private gathering.

Arhaan Khan, Arbaaz's son with ex-wife, actress and dancer Malaika Arora, was also part of the celebrations. Arbaaz and Malaika got divorced in 2017.

Although the wedding was more intimate, compared to the typical extravagance of Indian marriages, Arbaaz's industry friends added more star power to the guest list. Actress Raveena Tandon, director Farah Khan and fellow actor-producer Sanjay Kapoor were among the celebrity attendees.

Other stars included actress Ridhima Pandit and couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur performed at the ceremony.

Tandon shared a clip on Instagram, in which the newlyweds are dancing to Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, with the caption: "So surreal! So happy for the both of you!"

Kapoor, wearing a sky blue suit, also posed with the couple and shared the photo on Instagram, along with a throwback image.

Arbaaz and Sshura are believed to have met on the set of Patna Shukla, a coming film produced by Arbaaz, where their love story began.

Sshura keeps a low profile despite her work with prominent Indian celebrities.