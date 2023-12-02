Google Doodle celebrates UAE's Union Day

Google Doodle is honouring the UAE by celebrating Union Day.

Throughout Saturday, an animation of the country’s flag waving leads the search engine for those living in the Emirates.

Union Day occurs annually on December 2 and commemorates the country's formation in 1971. Also known as the Spirit of the Union, it marks the day that six emirates (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al-Quwain and Fujairah) bound together to form the UAE, with Ras Al Khaimah joining as the seventh emirate a few months later.

UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, led efforts to unite the emirates and became the first president.

The Google Doodle blog post also offers background information on Union Day, including how people celebrate.

It describes the day as a time for Emiratis to celebrate their "patriotism, unity and diverse heritages" with loved ones. Festivities typically include parades, firework shows, musical performances and even camel races and car rallies.

It adds: “The red, green, white and black UAE national flag, like the one in today’s artwork, is raised and waved high in the sky at each observance. Families also gather for feasts and parties full of delicious foods like the national dish khuzi (roasted lamb served on spicy rice).”

What are Google Doodles?

Google Doodles feature sporadically throughout the year, transforming Google's traditional logo into an animation to pay tribute to an important figure or moment in history.

The doodles can also mark seasonal or celebratory events, such as International Women's Day.