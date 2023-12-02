Google Doodle celebrates UAE's Union Day

Animation of country's flag on search engine in Emirates

Google says it chose the UAE flag as a homage to citizens and residents who raise one to mark Union Day. Photo: Google

Google says it chose the UAE flag as a homage to citizens and residents who raise one to mark Union Day. Photo: Google

Evelyn Lau author image
Evelyn Lau
Dec 02, 2023
Powered by automated translation

Google Doodle is honouring the UAE by celebrating Union Day.

Throughout Saturday, an animation of the country’s flag waving leads the search engine for those living in the Emirates.

Union Day occurs annually on December 2 and commemorates the country's formation in 1971. Also known as the Spirit of the Union, it marks the day that six emirates (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al-Quwain and Fujairah) bound together to form the UAE, with Ras Al Khaimah joining as the seventh emirate a few months later.

UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, led efforts to unite the emirates and became the first president.

Historical abodes: 15 of the UAE’s oldest hotels

The Google Doodle blog post also offers background information on Union Day, including how people celebrate.

It describes the day as a time for Emiratis to celebrate their "patriotism, unity and diverse heritages" with loved ones. Festivities typically include parades, firework shows, musical performances and even camel races and car rallies.

It adds: “The red, green, white and black UAE national flag, like the one in today’s artwork, is raised and waved high in the sky at each observance. Families also gather for feasts and parties full of delicious foods like the national dish khuzi (roasted lamb served on spicy rice).”

What are Google Doodles?

Google Doodles feature sporadically throughout the year, transforming Google's traditional logo into an animation to pay tribute to an important figure or moment in history.

The doodles can also mark seasonal or celebratory events, such as International Women's Day.

A Google Doodle celebrating Egyptian actress Karima Mokhtar's 89th birthday. All images: Google

Karima Mokhtar Google Doodle

A Google Doodle celebrating Egyptian actress Karima Mokhtar's 89th birthday. All images: Google

Updated: December 02, 2023, 5:38 AM
GoogleGoogle DoodleNational Day
weekend edition
More from The National