Celebrities spotted at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP: From Chris Hemsworth to Jason Statham

The UAE capital attracts many big names when Formula One rolls into town for the annual Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Drivers may take the spotlight on the track, but celebrities, from actors to models and athletes, indulge from the viewing decks.

Aside from A-listers who performed during the after-race concerts, including Shania Twain and Chris Brown, many others descended on Yas Marina Circuit as F1 fans.

During Lewis Hamilton's grid walk, the seven-time British world champion, was greeted by a handful of VIP attendees, including model Naomi Campbell, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra as well as Chris and Liam Hemsworth, who are both frequent UAE visitors.

F1 race or lewis hamilton meet n greet event pic.twitter.com/iNi5OCPrOs — chahat (@hamiltonpace) November 26, 2023

Former tennis player Maria Sharapova was also seen in the clip that surfaced on X (formerly Twitter). The Russian personality has been a long-time supporter of Hamilton.

British actor Jason Statham was also spotted on the tracks, even posing in a selfie with Japanese racer Yuki Tsunoda.

Jason Statham and Yuki Tsunoda at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Photo: Muammer Kahraman/X

American rapper, singer and record producer Will.i.am was spotted again this year. He also attended last year's Grand Prix.

Other notable names who showed up in the UAE capital this year include Ons Jabeur and football platers Kevin De Bruyne, Paul Pogba and Brazilian legend Ronaldo, as well as Chinese-American actress Liu Yifei.