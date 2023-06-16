Who is Noor Alfallah, Al Pacino's Kuwaiti-American girlfriend?

News of Oscar-winning actor Al Pacino's fatherhood at the age of 83 has turned the spotlight on his girlfriend, the Kuwaiti-American producer and socialite Noor Alfallah, 29.

Alfallah has given birth to her first child, confirmed Pacino's publicist Stan Rosenfield. The couple have named their son Roman Pacino.

The couple were first linked together when they were photographed at a restaurant in April last year. Last month, Alfallah shared a photo of herself with Pacino in New York attending an exhibition by acclaimed filmmaker Bennett Miller whom she referred to as “my friend”.

Pacino is already father to three: daughter Julie Marie, 33, with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant; and twins Anton and Olivia, 22, with ex-girlfriend Beverly D’Angelo.

Who is Noor Alfallah?

Born to a Kuwaiti father and American mother, Alfallah is the eldest of four children. She is a UCLA School of Film and Television graduate and currently works as a film producer.

According to Deadline, she was until recently the vice president of production company Lynda Obst Productions.

READ MORE Robert De Niro and other stars who embraced parenthood later in life

While little is known about her venture capitalist father, Falah N Al-Falah, he is listed on LinkedIn as the founder of ThirtyOneCapital Inc, based in Beverly Hills, California. Her mother, Alana Setlin, is an entrepreneur.

Alfallah's Instagram is filled with pictures of a glamorous life, including pictures with celebrities such as Sienna Miller, Timothee Chalamet and restaurateur Michael Chow.

Before Pacino, she was also linked to Mick Jagger in 2017, when the The Rolling Stones frontman was 74 and she was just 22.

Giving Hello magazine a tour of her Mediterranean-style eight-bedroom Beverly Hills mansion in 2019, Alfallah spoke about her relationship with the famed musician.

“If I like the people I'm with, I don't care about a number. I never judge anyone on their age,” she said. “I guess I always felt like a bit of an old soul, really. I love old movies, collect vintage film posters and wear vintage fashion. I love the retro look.”

She also spoke proudly about her Arab roots.

“LA is my home and I feel very American, but in my heart I know I'm Middle Eastern too,” she said. “I'm lucky to belong to two cultures because it gives you the best of both worlds.”

— A version of this story was first published on May 31