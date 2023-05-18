'Superstar' Billy Graham: WWE Hall of Fame wrestler dies aged 79

Former pro wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham has died aged 79.

Fellow wrestling Hall of Famer Ric Flair broke the news on Twitter.

"The Superstar Billy Graham just left us. Thank you for all your influence on my career!” he tweeted while sharing a photo of Graham in his younger years.

Early in the week, Graham was place on life support ahead of what would have been his 80th birthday on June 7. He spent most of his year in the hospital after battling numerous health issues such as congestive heart failure, diabetes and hearing loss.

Graham, real name Eldrige Wayne Coleman, was a bodybuilder and Canadian football player before he became a professional wrestler in the 1960s. He debuted in the then-World Wide Wrestling Federation (or WWE as it is known today) in 1975 to become one of the company’s biggest stars. He also inspired Hulk Hogan to become a wrestler.

Read More Scott Hall death: celebrity tributes pour in as WWE wrestler dies at 63

“Superstar Billy Graham is the reason I wanted to become a wrestler,” Hogan wrote in 2017. “I remember my dad taking me to see him wrestle as a kid at the Armory in Tampa and I remember pointing at Superstar and telling my dad I want to be just like him.”

Graham defeated Bruno Sammartino for the WWWF Heavyweight Championship in 1977 and wrestled across America and Japan during his title reign. Throughout the coming years, he would compete in different promotions including National Wrestling Alliance, American Wrestling Association and Continental Wrestling Association before returning to the WWE.

In 1996, he was part of the inaugural class of the Wrestler Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame. In 2004, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by then-World Heavyweight Champion Triple H, whom Graham had also helped inspire to become a professional wrestler.