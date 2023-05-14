Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrate engagement in New Delhi

Indian actress Parineeti Chopra has announced her engagement to AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

The couple celebrated their news with an intimate ceremony on Saturday in New Delhi among family and friends, including Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra who flew in for the occasion.

Priyanka attended the ceremony wearing a lime green ruffled sari and matching off-shoulder corset blouse. "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Can't wait for the wedding! It's wonderful to see both families so happy, and it was such a blast catching up with everyone,” she wrote on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a lime green ruffled sari. Photo: Pallav Paliwal

Other famous faces to appear include designers Manish Malhotra and Pawan Sachdeva. Several politicians also attended, including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray.

Leaked photos and videos from the ceremony show the pair dancing to Ve Maahi from the film Kesari that Chopra starred in. The couple later made an appearance for the media outside the venue. Famous Punjabi singer Mika Singh as performed at the event.

Parineeti wore a light pink-coloured salwar-kameez suit with embroidery and sequins designed by Malhotra, while Chadha was spotted in a white layered sherwani created by Sachdeva, who is also his uncle.

On Instagram, both expressed their happiness over the engagement with a matching post. The caption read, “Everything I prayed for … I said yes!” alongside a ring emoji. The set of photos show the couple holding each other with the last photo a close up of their rings.

Parineeti, who was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's 2022 film Uunchai, also stars in Chamkila, which will directly release on Netflix. The film is helmed by Imtiaz Ali and also stars Diljit Dosanjh.