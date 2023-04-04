Paris Hilton shares first photos of her son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum

Paris Hilton has shared the first photos of her son, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, who was born in January via surrogacy. Hilton posted a series of heartwarming black-and-white photos on Instagram on Monday with the caption: "My whole heart".

The heiress and media personality, 42, announced the arrival of her son on social media in January, posting a close-up picture of a baby gripping her thumb.

"You are already loved beyond words," wrote Hilton, who married businessman Carter Reum in late 2021.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother, and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," Hilton told People in an interview. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

Hilton said she and Reum began in-vitro fertilisation at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In December last year, the entertainer-turned-businesswoman said they were "always planning on 2023" as their target year to have a child.

"We just wanted to really enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple. And we're just, you know, getting the eggs all ready," Hilton told E!.

Paris Hilton said she chose her son's name based on world cities, like herself. Photo: Instagram / parishilton

In February, she revealed her son's name and said she chose it on the theme of world cities, like herself, but one that also had “other meanings”.

Speaking in the latest episode of her podcast This Is Paris, she explained the process behind choosing the name, which she had thought up “over a decade ago”.

“This is a name that is so special to me. I've been planning my children's names for years and years,” she said.

“I knew even when I was a little girl that I wanted to have a daughter named London, because London is one of my favourite cities in the world, I think it's such a beautiful name — it could work for a boy or a girl. I just think it sounds cute, Paris and London.”

She continued: “It's hard to think of a boy name on that theme I really wanted to stick with the theme of other cities, or a state or a country, just something about the world because I love to travel and I love exotic names.”

Hilton added that she had considered some of her other favourite cities for her son's name, including Las Vegas, in Nevada, and Aspen, in Colorado, as well as Ibiza, which she admitted sounded “weird”.

“Over a decade ago I thought of this amazing name. It's such a beautiful name, it's so unique. I love that it's not only a city but it also has other meanings that are just beautiful,” she said.

Hilton said she had chosen the name of Phoenix because it stands for “hope, rebirth and transformation”.

“Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more important it's the birth that flames out and rises from the ashes to fly again,” she said, reading an extract from her memoir, which was released in March.

“I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives, and that this should give us great hope for the future.”

