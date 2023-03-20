Oprah Winfrey visits Petra in Jordan and calls it a 'must-see' destination

Oprah Winfrey has paid a visit to Petra during a fleeting trip to Jordan.

The US television personality was joined by longtime friend and collaborator Gayle King as they took in the sites of the Unesco World Heritage Site, which is also one of the seven new wonders of the world.

In a series of images shared on Instagram, Winfrey can be seen riding a camel outside the Treasury, one of the biggest and most famous sites within Petra. She is also pictured seated on a majlis on the famous red sands of Jordan’s desert.

“Visited Jordan this week and there was so much to see and experience,” Winfrey captioned the images. “We visited the site where John the Baptist baptised Jesus, Petra and all its fascinations, camels, and the spot where the big boulder comes rolling out of Indiana Jones.

“So much history there in the ‘Rose City,’ voted one of the 7 new wonders of the world. It takes 3 days to really see it all we only spent 3 hours. Put it on your must-see list if you haven’t already!”

King also shared some pictures from the trip, showing her visiting a market stall in the Jordanian capital Amman.

Several people were quick to comment on the post, welcoming Winfrey to Jordan. “Thank you for sharing the spirit and energy of our country!” one person commented.

“You have influenced my life in more ways than you will ever know. We are so happy you had a great time in my country,” wrote another.

“Thank you for visiting our country and speaking to its beauty!” another said.

It is not clear whether the pair were visiting Jordan for work or leisure.