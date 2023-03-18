Will Smith attends AlUla Camel Cup in Saudi Arabia

Actor Will Smith attended the inaugural AlUla Camel Cup on Friday.

Mohammed Al Turki, a Saudi film producer and chief executive of the Red Sea International Film Festival, shared photos of himself and Smith in a private jet on the way to AlUla, for the final day of racing.

Also in attendance was Swizz Beatz, the owner of racing team Saudi Bronx. The music producer, married to singer Alicia Keys, is the first American to own a camel racing team in Saudi Arabia.

Swizz Beatz shared photos from the day at the AlUla Camel Racing Venue, describing Smith as "some surprise guest" who was in AlUla to support his team.

Saudi Bronx placed fifth in the race, which had a total prize pool of more than $21 million.

"To be a part of this with my team is amazing, not only being the first American team in the history of the sport and federation, but to be a part of history here in AlUla for the biggest cup, the biggest prize," Swizz Beatz said, following the race.

"We came in fifth place today, alhamdulillah top five, we’re going to work up to be number one inshallah," he added.

Also in attendance was Phillip Jones, the chief tourism officer for the Royal Commission for AlUla. The AlUla Camel Cup was organised by the Royal Commission for AlUla in collaboration with the Saudi Camel Racing Federation, and is part of the AlUla Moments calendar.

The visit was Smith's first to the kingdom, according to an Experience AlUla representative. While in the ancient desert city, the actor also visited Unesco World Heritage Site Hegra and and the Fame: Andy Warhol exhibition, located in mirrored arts building Maraya.

AlUla Camel Cup

The AlUla Camel Cup was held from Tuesday to Friday under the patronage of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Winners received specially designed trophies crafted from hallmarked sterling silver and plated with 24-karat gold.

The two main trophies were create by Thomas Lyte, the London silversmith behind sporting prizes the FA Cup, Six Nations trophy and the Asian Football Confederation’s Asian Cup. The trophies were decorated with a design featuring camels, rock art, the desert, AlUla landmarks and the Royal Commission for AlUla logo.