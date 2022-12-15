Who is Rima Edbouche, the Moroccan wife of France World Cup star Ousmane Dembele?

The historic World Cup semi-final between Morocco and France on Wednesday was nail-biting for fans across the region and beyond, but likely none more so than Rima Edbouche.

The social media influencer is Moroccan — and she is married to France's winger Ousmane Dembele.

And, though her husband's team cruised into the final with a 2-0 win against the Atlas Lions, her national pride remained stronger than ever as she posted on social media how fans can be "proud of them, the best African team". By reaching the last four, Morocco had become the first Arab or African team to achieve such a feat at the World Cup.

Here is what you need to know about her:

Who is Rima Edbouche?

Edbouche grew up in Douar Aghbalou, in south-western Morocco, and is believed to have met Dembele when he played for his boyhood club Rennes.

Edbouche has garnered a large following on social media, especially TikTok, although she has recently cleared her account to launch a modest fashion label, Razalae.

The brand was formed this year, with the website still under construction. However, promotional shots posted on the brand’s Instagram page show a snippet of what it will offer, including silk abayas in peach and cream, with matching silk headscarves. Edbouche models one of the styles herself, posing in front of a desert landscape.

As well as branching into fashion, she is also currently studying at a university in France.

When did Dembele and Edbouche get married?

The pair married in a traditional Moroccan ceremony held in France last December.

The couple, who are both practising Muslims, wore classic heritage clothing and enjoyed an intimate and private ceremony with close friends and family, according to reports.

Do the couple have children?

According to reports, the pair welcomed their first child, a girl, in September.

While they have not shared any information about their daughter publicly, she was born at a private hospital in Barcelona, where the couple live. Dembele plays for the city's La Liga club, following his $167 million move in 2017.