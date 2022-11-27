Natasha Poonawalla turns 41: Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor wish her a happy birthday

Natasha Poonawalla turned 41 on Saturday — and India's glitterati took to social media to wish her a happy birthday.

The Indian businesswoman and socialite, who turned heads across the world after her appearance at this year's Met Gala, posted photos of herself to Instagram on the day, wearing a strapless denim dress and black leather corset and boots. She wrote in the caption: "The secret to being blessed is knowing that you already are. #gratitude for family n friends and everyone that’s crossed my path …for nature, beautiful sunsets and stillness to recognise the beauty that is life #blessedwiththebest #greatful".

Priyanka Chopra was among the stars wishing Poonawalla a happy birthday.

"Here's to always making a splash," she wrote on her Instagram Stories over an image of the two of them together in an infinity pool. "Happiest birthday @natasha.poonawalla."

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor, Poonawalla's good friend, chose two photos of the pair out and about and with their sons, sharing them on her Stories. She wrote: “Happy birthday, my golden girl. Love you lots. Sending you a big, big hug. Missing you.”

Actress Sonam Kapoor, meanwhile, shared a couple of glammed-up photos with Poonawalla to her main feed, writing in the caption: “Happy happy birthday, my Nat! Love you…"

Another actress, Anushka Sharma, wrote on her Stories, “Happy birthday, Natasha. Wishing you love and light always."

Indian actress, dancer, model and television personality Malaika Arora wrote: “Happy birthday, my darling Nat Poo. Love you and miss you loads.”

Big names in the fashion world also sent Poonawalla birthday greetings.

Designer Gaurav Gupta shared a video of her and a photo of her in a stunning, structural black gown with cut-outs and a long train, writing "love creating magic with you".

Fellow fashion designer and stylist Manish Malhotra also chimed in, writing: "Happy birthday my fabulous friend. Stay fabulous always."

Russian model Irina Shayk also sent birthday greetings, which Poonawalla shared to her own Instagram account, along with everyone else's.

The businesswoman and philanthropist is known as much for her style choices as her jet-setting lifestyle and celebrity friends, as she's often spotted at some of the biggest fashion events across the world.

From the biggest celebrities (Katy Perry, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) to famous designers (Christian Louboutin, Dolce and Gabbana) and royalty (King Charles III), they've all made appearances on her social media feeds.

Poonawala is the executive director of the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines. Her husband, Indian billionaire Adar Poonawalla, is chief executive of the company, which produces, among others, the Covishield coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. Natasha is also chairwoman of the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation, named after her late mother-in-law, a role that takes her to events around the world.

The striking Met Gala look she wore, celebrating the Indian sari, was created by Indian designer Sabyasachi and worn with an ornate Schiaparelli Couture corset that curved over her head. Accessorised with custom Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery pieces, her take on this year's theme, Gilded Glamour, which honoured New York's 19th-century golden age between 1870 and 1890, was one of the most memorable looks of the star-studded evening.

