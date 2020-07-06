CancelHamilton: Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical under fire due to Alexander Hamilton's slavery ties

It might be some of Broadway's finest under-the-stage lights in the filmed version of Hamilton, but it's the musical's leading man who's under the microscope.

After the release of a cinematic version of the US musical at the weekend, the hip-hop-inspired production has come under renewed scrutiny due to its protagonist.

The musical, created by actor, composer and singer Lin-Manuel Miranda, charts the life of Alexander Hamilton, one of the Founding Fathers of the US.

Largely inspired by Ron Chernow's 2004 biography Alexander Hamilton, the Tony Award-winning musical charts the politician's arrival in New York in 1776 until his untimely death in 1804.

Hamilton, who was orphaned after being born out of wedlock in the Caribbean, went on to become the first Secretary of the Treasury, the right-hand man of the first US president George Washington, and was widely credited with helping ratify the US Constitution.

However, the politician's links with the slave trade have resurfaced following Hamilton's release, with the hashtag #CancelHamilton this week gaining traction on social media.

While Hamilton, portrayed as a scrappy young immigrant in the eponymous musical, is not believed to have directly had enslaved people in his service, he managed slave sales for his wife’s family, the Schuylers, according to historians.

As Annette Gordon-Reed, professor of history and law at Harvard, told the Harvard Gazette: "He was not an abolitionist. He bought and sold slaves for his in-laws, and opposing slavery was never at the forefront of his agenda."

In light of the Black Lives Matter movement, social media commenters have called out the musical, which first debuted in 2015, for its links to slavery.

"Can we cancel Hamilton for glorifying our racist founding fathers and painting America as a good country," one Twitter user wrote.

"Can't believe Disney is showing a show about a slave trader in times like this. Also the actors aren't the same colour as the people they are portraying. How dare they," posted another.

A portrait of Alexander Hamilton on the $10 bill. Bloomberg

The show has previously been championed for its diverse cast, with Miranda defining the musical as the "story of America then told by America now".

Miranda, 40, this week acknowledged Hamilton's timely release amid ongoing anti-racism protests in the US and beyond.

"When you write a musical that brushes against sort of the origins of this country, it's always going to be relevant," he told NPR. "The fights we had at the [country's] origin are the fights we're still having ... I've always said that slavery is the original sin of this country."

The actor added that slavery is a "system in which every character in our show is complicit in some way or another".

"Hamilton – although he voiced anti-slavery beliefs –remained complicit in the system."

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

