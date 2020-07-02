You can now make a classic album cover your new Zoom background

Want to share your love of Britney Spears or Bob Dylan?

Well, through the Iconic Music Backgrounds initiative, now you can. Record label Sony Music has released 18 images of classic albums which you can download and set up as your virtual backdrop.

The albums chosen for the campaign span 50 years of pop and rock music history and caters to both young and old.

How does it work?

It is pretty simple: all you have to do is hop on the website, find the album cover you want and press the download button.

If you are using Zoom, you can visit the settings on the top-right corner and click on the "virtual background" option, then click on the plus icon and "add image" prompt to upload the background you're looking to use.

Or, if you are already in a meeting, click the upwards arrow next to the “stop video” icon located on the bottom-left side of the screen.

It should open up into a box where you press the "Choose Your Own Virtual Background" option. This should lead you to a page that gives you the same option, alongside a "+" icon. Once you press on that sign, choose the "add image" prompt and upload your cover from your computer.

Here are some of the top album artworks available.

1. 'The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan' by Bob Dylan (1963)

Transport yourself to the corner of Jones Street and West 4th Street in New York City, where Bob Dylan and artist and former flame Suze Rotolo were snapped by a journalist. The image not only became the cover art for this classic album, but was also recreated in the 2001 film Vanilla Sky, starring Tom Cruise.

2. 'Illmatic' by Nas (1994)

Illmatic by Nas. Sony Music

This time we move on to more gritty New York landscapes. This artwork is considered a high watermark for hip-hop in that it captures the intensity, bleak beauty and introspection of Nas's debut album. Best part of all, its design is perfect to accommodate your digital presence. Just make sure not to smile too much during the meeting, or the brooding effect of the art will be lost.

3. '...Baby One More Time' by Britney Spears (1998)

. ...Baby One More Time by Britney Spears. Sony Music

The one that allows you to hang out with Britney Spears at her most innocent. This generic-looking album cover, used for the US album release, captures Spears in transition from child TV star from the Mickey Mouse Club to the next big pop diva.

4. 'A Funk Odyssey' by Jamiroquai

A Funk Odyssey by Jamiroquai. Sony Music

Get all psychedelic for your next board meeting with the neon-tinged disco lights of this modern funk classic. The cover, featuring singer Jay Kay in full groove glory, encapsulates the album's mischievous sense of fun and abandonment.

5. 'Free Spirit' by Khalid

A Funk Odyssey by Jamiroquai. Sony Music

If expansive and open desert roads are what you are after, then this album cover is the ticket. Released in 2019 and topping the charts in the US, Free Spirit established Khalid as RnB's newest star.

For more details go to the Iconic Music Backgrounds website.

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Tailors and retailers miss out on back-to-school rush Tailors and retailers across the city said it was an ominous start to what is usually a busy season for sales.

With many parents opting to continue home learning for their children, the usual rush to buy school uniforms was muted this year.

“So far we have taken about 70 to 80 orders for items like shirts and trousers,” said Vikram Attrai, manager at Stallion Bespoke Tailors in Dubai.

“Last year in the same period we had about 200 orders and lots of demand.

“We custom fit uniform pieces and use materials such as cotton, wool and cashmere.

“Depending on size, a white shirt with logo is priced at about Dh100 to Dh150 and shorts, trousers, skirts and dresses cost between Dh150 to Dh250 a piece.” A spokesman for Threads, a uniform shop based in Times Square Centre Dubai, said customer footfall had slowed down dramatically over the past few months. “Now parents have the option to keep children doing online learning they don’t need uniforms so it has quietened down.”

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

