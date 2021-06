Six Las Vegas residency shows to see: from Bruno Mars and Sting to Lionel Richie and Gwen Stefani

Take That is the next big act in line for a Las Vegas residency.

Lead singer Gary Barlow has confirmed a show is in the works and that negotiations with venues are under way.

However, he cautioned that the British boy band’s concerts will only take place once it’s safe to do so.

"Covid-19 has got in our way a bit because we were going to do a little try out period, just like six shows across a week," he told UK publication Music Week.

“But we've got possibilities of two hotels there and I think we can go twice a year."

While dates have not yet been released, the news is another welcome sign that the party city, known for its lavish residencies by scores of pop hitmakers, is ramping up again.

This includes the opening of a new 5,000-seat theatre at Resorts World with residency concerts by Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan to begin from November and run until March 2022. More details will be announced soon.

Until then, music lovers can savour the return of big-ticket acts to the city that range from pop and soul to RnB.

Here are some of the stars performing a residency in Vegas this year.

1. Bruno Mars at Park Theatre, Park MGM: July 3 to 24

After wowing a global television audience as part of March's Grammy Awards, the diminutive singer brings his 24K Magic to MGM Resorts for six shows between Saturday, July 3 and Saturday, July 24. The hitmaker, who has released three studio albums, has an impressive catalogue to show off.

For hotel package details with meet and greet options, visit mgmresorts.com

2. Usher at The Colosseum, Caesars Palace: July 16 to January 1

He sings like a dream, dances like Michael Jackson and has two decades worth of hits: RnB star Usher is a perfect fit for a popular Vegas residency. The Yeah Yeahsinger is set to perform 10 shows at Caesars Palace, beginning from Saturday, July 16 until Saturday, August 14, before returning for four back-to-back shows from Tuesday, December 28 to Saturday, January 1.

Tickets from $59 at ticketmaster.com

3. Carlos Santana at the House of Blues, Mandalay Bay: August 25 to December 12

The guitar legend, who has won 10 Grammy Awards, brings his signature riffs, hits and instrumental works to the city for a series of 22 shows. Expect Santana and band, including top singers, to perform the likes of Smooth, Oye Como Va and Put Your Lights On.

Tickets from $99.50 at concerts.livenation.com

4. Lionel Richie at Encore Theatre, Wynn Las Vegas: September 24 to November 6

After selling out his past three residences, singer and American Idol judge Lionel Richie says Hello once again to Vegas with three batches of monthly shows that will cover his five-decade career. Expect hits performed on the night to include All Night Long, Easy and Endless Love.

Tickets from $138 at ticketmaster.com

5. Gwen Stefani at Zappos Theatre, Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino: October 22 to November 6

#JustAGirlVegas is coming back this fall! tickets on sale tomorrow 💖 gx pic.twitter.com/m7c1qngsF8 — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) May 28, 2021

Named after her biggest hit with former band No Doubt, the Just a Girl show tells Stefani's life through song, with early group hits such as Don't Speak and Hella Good to solo stardom with Hollaback Girl and Sweet Escape.

Tickets from $40 at ticketmaster.com

6. Sting at The Colosseum, Caesars Palace: October 29 to November 13

As regional fans from UAE to Morocco can attest, Sting can play a two-hour concert and only begin to scratch the surface of his massive body of hits scored from his time with The Police and as a solo artist. Therefore, his Las Vegas residency is an apt platform to explore that immense catalogue.

Tickets from $59 at ticketmaster.com

