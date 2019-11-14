British ska group Madness coming to Dubai next year

Get ready for a dose of Madness when the Ska group returns to Dubai next March.

Led by flamboyant frontman Graham “Suggs” McPherson, the British band will bring their party vibes to the Irish Village on Thursday, March 5.

In addition to their collection of hits, including Baggy Trousers, House of Fun and One Step Beyond, the band will play selection of their well-received new album.

Released in 2017, You Can't Touch Us Now, was lauded by critics for its eclectic songwriting. In a review published by The National, the album was praised the album for its "deft in a wide array of styles and rhythms, blending pop, soul and reggae."

Joining the group is Emily Capell. The London singer-songwriter recently dropped her debut album Combat Frock, which is a collection blues-infused indie-pop tales of life's little surprises and frustrations. She comes to Dubai having already performed in major UK festivals such as Glastonbury, Latitude and Secret Garden Party.

Thursday, March 5, 7pm; tickets from Dh275; The Irish Village; Garhoud, Dubai; www.theirishvillage.com

