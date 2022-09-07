Justin Bieber suspends world tour for health reasons

Singer Justin Bieber said on Tuesday that he needs to “take a break from touring for the time being” after experiencing health issues on and off the road, effectively suspending the rest of his global tour.

The performer came to his decision after six live shows in Europe and a music festival appearance in Brazil “took a real toll” on him.

In an Instagram Story, Bieber said he “gave everything I have to the people in Brazil”.

“After getting offstage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realised that I need to make my health the priority right now,” he said after the Rock in Rio event.

The star has been battling Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which has left half of his face paralysed.

Justin Bieber tells fans he needs to take a break from performing to rest. Photo: Instagram

“So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better.”

Bieber shared news of his diagnosis in early June and his intention to postpone US dates for his Justice tour.

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralysed,” he said in his post on Monday.

“As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour.”

His tour had been snarled by delays and adjustments due to the Covid-19 pandemic and his health battle.

A promoter behind his two shows scheduled for October in Dubai, however, was “confident” they would go on.

“We do understand that he is getting the best treatment available and that he is responding really well and it's only a matter of time until he is successfully recovered,” Thomas Ovesen told The National.

“We just want Justin to get well enough to announce the resumption of the tour and then we will be sharing a lot more information with the fans about the two shows in Dubai and what they entail, including support talents.”