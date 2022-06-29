Travis Barker hospitalised in Los Angeles with wife Kourtney Kardashian at his side

Travis Barker has been hospitalised in Los Angeles, with his family asking fans to “send their prayers”.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, was admitted to West Hills Hospital and Medical Centre on Tuesday morning at around 10.45am, and was later rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre for further care. His condition is currently unknown.

Pictures show Barker being wheeled into an ambulance on a stretcher, with new wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side.

While Kardashian has not made any public comment about her husband’s condition, the drummer’s daughter, Alabama Barker, 16, posted and Instagram story saying “please send your prayers” alongside a worried face emoji.

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

Barker tweeted “God save me” earlier in the day, however fans have suspected that could be unrelated to his medical condition, as it is the name of the drummer's close friend Machine Gun Kelly’s song.

Barker wed Kardashian in a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy, in May. It was the pair’s third wedding, following an unofficial marriage in Las Vegas following the Grammy Awards in April, and an official ceremony held in Santa Barbara in May.

The Italian nuptials were attended by the couple's famous families and friends, with the bride's sisters, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie all in attendance, as well as mother Kris Jenner, and Barker's two children, Alabama and Landon, 18.

Representatives for both Barker and Kardashian have not commented on his current condition.

