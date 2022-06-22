Liam Gallagher, Kaiser Chiefs and Clean Bandit to headline Club Social in Abu Dhabi

Liam Gallagher, Kaiser Chiefs and Clean Bandit are coming to Abu Dhabi later this year to perform at the festival Club Social.

Taking place on Yas Island from October 28 to 30, the event will host a wealth of local and international talent across three days.

British indie rock band Kaiser Chiefs will kick things off on day one, playing hits including I Predict a Riot, Everyday I Love You Less and Less and Ruby.

They will be followed by a DJ set from electropop band Clean Bandit, who have topped charts with hits including Rockabye, Rather Be and Symphony, in collaboration with Sean Paul, Jess Glynne and Anne Marie.

On Saturday, October 29, Oasis alumni Liam Gallagher will headline the event, performing a mixture of solo hits and Oasis classics, including Shockwave, Wall of Glass and Once. Gallagher was due to headline the festival in 2020, but it was cancelled because of the pandemic.

On the final day of the festival, the UAE’s local talent will take to the stage to fight it out in the Battle of the Bands. The day will give a platform to the country’s emerging talent, and allow festivalgoers to discover new music.

Club Social is returning to Yas Links for the first time since 2019. The event is being organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Miral and Live Nation.

“This edition of Club Social promises a new creative look with a feel-good vibe, where music lovers get to come together to enjoy the best in indie music, and legendary music performances with a mix of Brag-worthy experiences inclusive of games, food and drinks," said Omar Kawas, general manager of Brag, the company behind the festival.

"After a two-year hiatus, Club Social is coming back to Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island for an unmissable edition."

Day tickets for the festival start at Dh125, while a weekend pass for all three days is Dh435. Tickets and more information are available at clubsocial.ae.