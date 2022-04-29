Psy and BTS's Suga release K-pop collaboration 'That That'

The single and music video for Psy and Suga's That That is finally here.

The collaboration between the BTS member and Gangnam Style hitmaker comes from Psy's anticipated full-length album Psy 9th, which is also out today. It is his first new album in five years.

"2022 Psy coming back," Psy sings in the opening line.

In the Western-themed music video, the two stars are shown dressed in a series of snazzy cowboy outfits, dancing along to smooth choreography. The pair also hang out at a saloon as they sing along to the track's catchy, overlapping beat.

Teaser posters released on Psy’s Twitter detail how the collaboration came to be, with Suga saying he originally thought he would only be helping to write the song.

“We really hit it off,” they both say.

“When meeting younger artists, I don’t want to be someone who’s hard to approach,” said Psy. “[Suga] wasn’t just my junior in the business, but also he truly feels like a friend. It was hard to feel any age gap.”

Suga admited he felt “nervous” about teaming up with Psy. “He’s many years my senior and someone so who’s so well-respected in the business.”

He said the experience “felt like working with a childhood friend, so it made the song-writing process that much more fun.”

Psy 9th will be the singer’s first album after 2017’s Psy 8th 4x2=8. A year after Psy 8th 4X2=8, the singer left long-time agency YG Entertainment.

He later established his own company, P Nation, in 2019, and in the same year signed Korean-American rapper and singer Jessi, HyunA and former Pentagon boy band member Dawn to the label.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of BTS through the years.