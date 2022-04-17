K-pop girl group 2NE1 reunites at Coachella — here's what the members have been up to

K-pop girl group 2NE1 briefly reunited at Coachella, more than six years after they originally disbanded.

During 88rising’s Head in the Clouds set on Saturday, 2NE1 members CL, Park Bom, Dara and Minzy stepped out to screaming fans — who were surprised to see the group on stage — and performed their 2011 hit I Am the Best.

2NE1 performing I’m The Best at Coachella 2022 pic.twitter.com/yg47o9kLbF — yo (@_xoxofir) April 17, 2022

For fans of the group, it’s been a long time coming. 2NE1 last performed together at the 2015 Mnet Asian Music Awards, before the group officially disbanded in November 2016 after member Minzy left. However, as a trio, they released a final single for fans called Goodbye in 2017.

They are remembered as one of the best-selling K-pop girl groups of all-time. However, the four members have gone in different directions with their careers. Here’s a look at what they’ve done since:

CL

CL, real name Lee Chae-rin, has found continued success as a solo artist, known for her rapping as well as vocal prowess.

She is the first female Korean solo artist to make the Billboard Hot 100 with her 2016 single Lifted. Time magazine once called her one of the biggest stars in Asia, and said that she was the "future of K-pop in America".

She’s collaborated with a number of stars including the Black Eyed Peas, Lil Yachty and Psy. In 2018, she performed at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics closing ceremony with Exo. In addition to singing, she’s also branched out into acting with small parts in film and television.

Park Bom

Park Bom, who was previously known mononymously as Bom, was the main vocalist of 2NE1. She has released two solo singles, You and I and Don't Cry, which reached No 1 on the Gaon Digital Chart, the national music chart of South Korea.

Before the group broke up, Park was caught up in legal trouble in 2014 after it was revealed she was under investigation for smuggling amphetamine tablets from the US to South Korea through international mail. The pills were legal in the US but not in South Korea and she was never charged.

She’s had a quieter solo career after switching agencies. In March, she released the single Flower, which features Kim Min-seok from the duo MeloMance.

Dara

Dara, real name Sandara Park, was a vocalist and sub rapper in the group. However, she actually found fame before becoming a member of 2NE1, thanks to growing up in the Philippines. She was a contestant on the talent show Star Circle Quest in 2004, becoming a celebrity in the country. To this day, she’s still massively popular in the Philippines as well as in South Korea.

After 2NE1 broke up, she returned to acting, taking up roles in film and television as well as appearing on reality shows in the Philippines, furthering her popularity in the country. She has also turned to presenting. She had a cameo in 11 episodes in the 2020 Korean television series Dinner Mate and is the main host of Idol League: Season 3 and had a guest appearance on Celebeauty Season 3.

Minzy

Gong Min-ji was the youngest member of 2NE1, making her debut at the age of only 15. She was considered the main dancer but left the group, as well as their agency, in 2016. Because of this, she did not take part in the band’s last song, Goodbye, and expressed disappointment about not being included.

Since leaving the group, she has released solo work as well as appeared on variety shows such as Sister’s Slam Dunk and King of Masked Singer in 2017 and is a judge on The Origin – A, B, or What?. However, her greatest accomplishment may be getting her degree after graduating magna cum laude from South Korea’s Baekseok University in 2017.