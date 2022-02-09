Concerts coming up at Expo 2020 Dubai: from Coldplay to Bamboo

Several new acts have been confirmed to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai over the next few weeks.

The venue has become one of the most boisterous musical addresses in the region following performances by Kadim Al Sahir, Nancy Ajram, Ragheb Alama, Alicia Keys and Black Eyed Peas.

This week, the UK and the Philippines are putting their grooviest foot forward as the two countries mark their national day celebrations at the world's fair. A range of acts from India as well as South Africa are also on the docket.

From Coldplay and Bamboo to Black Coffee and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, here are the musical performances scheduled to take place at Expo 2020 Dubai until March.

John Newman

When? February 10

English singer-songwriter John Newman will be performing at Al Wasl Plaza at 10pm on Thursday.

Since his 2013 chart-topper Love Me Again, which appeared in the football video game Fifa 14, Newman has become a staple name in the British pop scene. The singer is the headlining act of the UK National Day celebrations, which will also feature Daisy Chute, Nicha, Gabriel Templar, Conor Marcus, Odeal and Tyson.

Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra

When? February 10

Also as part of the UK National Day celebrations, the famed Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra will be performing their brand of symphonic rock at the Jubilee Stage.

The orchestra will be playing symphonic interpretations of modern songs in a two-hour set that starts at 9pm.

Bamboo

When? February 11

Filipino rock star Bamboo. Photo: Pace Events Dubai

A titan in the Philippines rock scene, Bamboo is set to bring his signature dulcet rock to Expo 2020 Dubai.

Originally the vocalist and frontman of the alternative rock band Rivermaya, Bamboo established himself as a solo act in 2011 with the release of his debut album No Water, No Moon.

Bamboo is renowned for his boisterous live performances, which have earned him the epithet as the Vocal Rock Maestro. He will be performing at the Jubilee Stage on Friday, at 9.30pm.

Black Coffee

When? February 11

South African DJ Black Coffee will be performing at the Jubilee Stage on Friday, too.

Black Coffee has been active since the early 1990s and is celebrated for his diverse sonic output, mixing elements of jazz with tropical and introspective sounds.

The record producer has amassed a catalogue of dance hits across his career, including Love on Fire, Come With Me and Superman, many of which he is expected to perform during his Expo 2020 Dubai concert.

Thaikkudam Bridge and Avial

When? February 12

Two of Kerala’s most celebrated rock groups are scheduled to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday, at 7.30pm.

Thaikkudam Bridge, which first rose to fame in the musical show Music Mojo before becoming a YouTube favourite, will be sharing the Jubilee Stage with Avial, a four-piece band hailed for incorporating Malayalam lyrics into rock.

Moira Dela Torre

When? February 14

A streaming favourite, Moira Dela Torre was named the most-followed OPM artist on Spotify last year. The singer rose to fame after appearing in the first season of The Voice of the Philippines. She is also known for her renditions of hit Filipino rock songs, including Bamboo’s Hallelujah, Imago’s Sundo and Moonstar88’s Torete. Dela Torre is also known for her original work, and has performed singles for the soundtracks of several Filipino romantic comedies.

Dela Torre will be performing at the Jubilee Stage on February 14, at 8pm.

Coldplay

When? February 15

Coldplay will perform at Expo 2020 Dubai and regionally premiere new album. Reuters

Coldplay will be performing at Expo 2020 Dubai on February 15. The British band, led by frontman Chris Martin, will take the stage at Al Wasl Plaza at 9pm.

This is not the first time Coldplay has performed in the UAE. They have played New Year's Eve concerts in Abu Dhabi in 2011 and 2016, and Martin returned to Dubai in October 2021 to perform at Armani's One Night Only in Dubai event. However, this time they will be playing for free. Tickets are available to book from 9pm on Saturday.

Nora Fatehi

When? February 16

A favourite in Bollywood and in the region, Fatehi is as prolific an actress as she is a singer, dancer and model.

She has appeared in several Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil language films. In 2018, she starred in the film Satyameva Jayate and took part in recreating the Bollywood hit song Dilbar, which raked in more than 20 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release.

The Canadian star, who was born to Moroccan parents, then collaborated with the Moroccan hip hop group Fnaire on the Arabic version of the track.

In 2019, she released her debut English song Pepeta, a collaboration with Tanzanian musician Ray Vanny.

Fatehi will be performing at the Jubilee Stage on February 16, at 8pm.

Sukhwinder Singh

When? February 18

Sukhwinder Singh was first scheduled to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai last month. However, the concert was postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Now it seems the Indian playback singer has been confirmed to perform on February 18. Known for his renditions of popular Bollywood songs, Singh will be performing at the Jubilee Stage, at 9pm.

Amit Trivedi

When? February 26

One of India’s most beloved singers, Amit Trivedi began his career as a theatre and jingle composer before turning his attention to scoring films in 2008 with Aamir.

The singer has since established himself as a formidable musical force in Hindi films and has even directed several critically-acclaimed music videos.

Trivedi will be performing at the Jubilee Stage on February 26, at 9pm.

Googoosh

When? March 17

With a career spanning more than 60 years, it is no exaggeration to say Googoosh is one of Iran’s most enduring talents. The singer began her career in the early 1950s but withdrew from the limelight following the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

Googoosh reprised her career after travelling to Canada at the turn of the century. She has performed in esteemed venues the world over, including Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Royal Albert Hall in London and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The singer is set to perform at the Jubilee Stage on March 17.

