‘Chai Tea with Heidi’: Heidi Klum and Snoop Dogg collaborate on dance track

German-American supermodel and TV host Heidi Klum has returned to the world of music after more than 15 years. And, somewhat unexpectedly, by her side is Snoop Dogg, whom Klum collaborated with on Chai Tea with Heidi.

The foot-tapping dance track is produced by WeddingCake, a DJ duo that includes Klum’s husband Tom Kaulitz, as well as Devon Culiner. Chai Tea will serve as the opening number for Germany’s Next Topmodel, which Klum hosts.

Chai Tea with Heidi reuses a portion of Baby Jane, the 1983 classic by Rod Stewart, with Klum crooning the chorus: “When I give my heart again, I know it's gonna last forever. No one tell me where or when, I know, it's gonna last forever.”

Klum said she emailed Stewart asking for permission to sample Baby Jane and that, while he replied yes almost immediately, she didn’t happen upon his email for weeks after because it ended up going to spam.

The black-and-white video has been shot by fashion photographer Rankin, with Snoop shaking a leg while sporting a fur-trimmed coat and Klum grooving in a range of outfits that belie her 48 years. The mum-of-four said her children think partnering with Snoop is “one of the coolest things” she’s ever done. The rapper, in turn, has predicted the song will become “the party smash hit of 2k22”.

Klum hinted at the collaboration last year when she posted a message revealing she was “excited for what’s to come” on Snoop’s 50th birthday, with the two posing in a recording studio.

Klum said the end game was to create a song that “makes people want to dance and have fun”. Despite its tautological title, Chai Tea with Heidi is suitably catchy and is Klum’s second foray into the music world after 2006’s Winter Wonderland.